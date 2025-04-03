Kotak Floating Rate Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Floating Rate Fund Regular G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 09-May-2019
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3264.16
Kotak Floating Rate Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1480.6103
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Floating Rate Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Kotak Floating Rate Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.48
1.22
2.4
4.29
8.73
6.79
6.88
6.88
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Kotak Floating Rate Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Floating Rate Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|5.13
|16500
|166.41
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.64
|15000
|150.53
|Corporate Debts
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|4.64
|15000
|150.34
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.62
|15000
|149.87
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.87
|12500
|125.42
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|3.41
|11000
|110.53
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|3.11
|10000
|100.93
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|3.10
|10000
|100.52
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|3.09
|10000
|100.26
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|2.93
|9500
|94.94
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|2.79
|9000
|90.40
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.61
|8500
|84.77
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.35
|7500
|76.05
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.31
|7500
|74.98
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|2.16
|700
|70.19
|PTC
|DHRUVA TRUST (SERIES A1)
|-/-
|2.05
|3750
|66.50
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.86
|6000
|60.46
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|1.55
|5000
|50.26
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.54
|5000
|50.05
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.54
|5000
|50.00
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.54
|5000
|49.97
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|0.91
|50
|29.47
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.84
|2700
|27.16
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|0.46
|1500
|15.06
|Corporate Debts
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.39
|1250
|12.48
|Corporate Debts
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.38
|1250
|12.47
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|16.51
|53000000
|535.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|10.39
|33167000
|336.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|3.03
|9557464
|98.31
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.05
|6500001
|66.51
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.56
|0
|114.69
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.19
|0
|6.29
