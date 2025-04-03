Kotak FMP Series 292 1735 Days Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak FMP Series 292 1735 Days Direct IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 10-Aug-2021
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 449.72
Kotak FMP Series 292 1735 Days Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.4229
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak FMP Series 292 1735 Days Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak FMP Series 292 1735 Days Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.26
0.79
2.02
3.65
8.1
6.34
-
6.13
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Kotak FMP Series 292 1735 Days Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak FMP Series 292 1735 Days Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|43.82
|19500000
|197.60
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|17.41
|7750000
|78.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|11.64
|5577000
|52.47
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|4.43
|2000000
|19.98
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar pradesh 2026
|-/-
|3.39
|1500000
|15.28
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|3.37
|1500000
|15.18
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|2.61
|1165000
|11.79
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|2.26
|1000000
|10.17
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|2.22
|1000000
|10.03
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.13
|500000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.13
|533600
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|1.12
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|1.12
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|1.12
|500000
|5.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.32
|0
|10.47
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.91
|0
|4.09
