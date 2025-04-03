Kotak FMP Series 304 3119 Days Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak FMP Series 304 3119 Days Regular G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 27-Dec-2022
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 111.21
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak FMP Series 304 3119 Days Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.3013
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak FMP Series 304 3119 Days Regular G- NAV Chart
Kotak FMP Series 304 3119 Days Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.82
2.12
3.39
4.88
11.33
-
-
9.59
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Kotak FMP Series 304 3119 Days Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak FMP Series 304 3119 Days Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|59.57
|10135100
|66.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|18.27
|3042000
|20.43
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|15.03
|2532300
|16.81
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|4.75
|800000
|5.30
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.97
|0
|2.19
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.41
|0
|0.46
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement