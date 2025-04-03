Kotak FMP Series 305 1200 Days Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak FMP Series 305 1200 Days Regular IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 05-Jan-2023
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 34.15
Kotak FMP Series 305 1200 Days Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.7102
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak FMP Series 305 1200 Days Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak FMP Series 305 1200 Days Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.31
0.82
1.92
3.52
7.68
-
-
7.42
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Kotak FMP Series 305 1200 Days Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
Kotak FMP Series 305 1200 Days Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|53.05
|1930000
|18.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|19.93
|731900
|6.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|15.12
|552000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|9.84
|359500
|3.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.20
|44000
|0.40
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.86
|0
|0.29
