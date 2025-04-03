Kotak FMP Series 308 1125 Days Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak FMP Series 308 1125 Days Regular G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 17-Feb-2023
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 95.13
Kotak FMP Series 308 1125 Days Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.6768
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak FMP Series 308 1125 Days Regular G- NAV Chart
Kotak FMP Series 308 1125 Days Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.4
1.01
2.18
4.19
8.62
-
-
7.99
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Kotak FMP Series 308 1125 Days Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak FMP Series 308 1125 Days Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|8.40
|800
|8.01
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|8.40
|80
|8.01
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|8.40
|800
|8.00
|Corporate Debts
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|-/-
|8.39
|800
|8.00
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|8.39
|800
|7.99
|Corporate Debts
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|8.38
|800
|7.99
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|8.37
|800
|7.98
|Corporate Debts
|JM Finan. Credit
|-/-
|8.35
|800
|7.95
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|8.29
|80
|7.90
|Corporate Debts
|JM Fin. Ass. Re.
|-/-
|7.33
|700
|6.99
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|4.21
|40
|4.01
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.87
|37
|3.69
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.05
|100
|0.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|4.71
|0
|4.49
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.46
|0
|3.29
