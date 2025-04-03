Kotak FMP Series 310 1131 Days Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak FMP Series 310 1131 Days Regular IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fixed Maturity Plans
Launch Date
: 20-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 127.16
Kotak FMP Series 310 1131 Days Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.5424
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak FMP Series 310 1131 Days Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak FMP Series 310 1131 Days Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.34
0.86
1.94
3.52
7.7
-
-
7.35
|Category Avg
0.35
0.91
2.14
3.72
8.18
6.39
7.41
6.99
|Category Best
0.82
2.13
3.4
4.89
11.37
7.58
7.66
9.92
|Category Worst
-0.07
0.48
1.57
3.17
6.94
5.38
7.1
1.14
Kotak FMP Series 310 1131 Days Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak FMP Series 310 1131 Days Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|98.75
|13500000
|125.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.37
|50000
|0.46
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.78
|0
|0.99
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.10
|0
|0.12
