Kotak Focused Equity Fund IDCW RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Focused Equity Fund IDCW RI
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 25-Jun-2019
Fund Manager
: Shibani Kurian
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3135.9
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Focused Equity Fund IDCW RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 22.68
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemptions / switch outs (including SIP/STP) within 1 year from the date of allotment of units, irrespective of the amount of investment: 1% If units are redeemed or switched out (including SIP/STP) on or after 1 year from the date of allotment of units, irrespective of the amount of investment: Nil.
Kotak Focused Equity Fund IDCW RI- NAV Chart
Kotak Focused Equity Fund IDCW RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.41
4.98
-6.03
-11
4.6
11.35
24.78
15.39
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Kotak Focused Equity Fund IDCW RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Focused Equity Fund IDCW RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.10
|1284400
|222.50
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.02
|1827250
|220.01
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.40
|1079000
|169.42
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.17
|961190
|162.22
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|4.90
|1032000
|153.54
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.54
|893000
|142.27
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.21
|5945000
|132.03
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|4.09
|107425
|128.32
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|4.04
|1838000
|126.60
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.90
|1018800
|122.26
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|3.90
|1980000
|122.22
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.41
|3435000
|106.98
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.32
|1026000
|104.19
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|3.06
|260500
|95.89
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.00
|93000
|94.19
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.98
|3792000
|93.37
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|2.77
|5565000
|86.83
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|2.76
|451303
|86.54
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.73
|191500
|85.74
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|2.61
|1334857
|81.78
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.42
|239797
|75.86
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|2.39
|244300
|75.00
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|2.36
|4655000
|73.92
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.24
|251082
|70.18
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|2.22
|693785
|69.73
|Equity
|Nuvama Wealth
|Capital Markets
|2.06
|119712
|64.65
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|1.87
|1380000
|58.51
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|1.70
|624483
|53.22
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.97
|0
|61.77
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.14
|0
|-3.99
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement