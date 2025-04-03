Kotak Gilt Invest PF Trust Plan Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Gilt Invest PF Trust Plan Direct G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Bisen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4054.83
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Gilt Invest PF Trust Plan Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 111.6552
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Gilt Invest PF Trust Plan Direct G- NAV Chart
Kotak Gilt Invest PF Trust Plan Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1
3.69
3.67
4.1
10.81
8.15
7.61
8.56
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Kotak Gilt Invest PF Trust Plan Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Gilt Invest PF Trust Plan Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|39.76
|150080430
|1,551.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|23.83
|89599400
|930.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|16.41
|63551800
|640.24
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2060
|-/-
|5.20
|21000000
|202.85
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.74
|14500000
|145.94
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.56
|4338000
|21.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.52
|4639400
|20.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.47
|3686800
|18.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.43
|3119600
|16.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.41
|3119600
|16.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|0.40
|4110400
|15.67
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.40
|3596600
|15.65
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.39
|3596600
|15.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|0.39
|1500000
|15.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.38
|3082800
|14.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|0.36
|3119600
|14.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|0.36
|3082800
|13.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.30
|1175000
|11.86
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2031
|-/-
|0.29
|1100000
|11.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|0.29
|3082800
|11.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|0.28
|2350000
|11.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2038
|-/-
|0.27
|2550600
|10.35
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2028
|-/-
|0.19
|700000
|7.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.17
|1559800
|6.74
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.17
|1559800
|6.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2038
|-/-
|0.16
|1541400
|6.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.15
|1350600
|5.66
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2028
|-/-
|0.13
|500000
|5.20
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2030
|-/-
|0.13
|500000
|5.14
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|0.13
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2054
|-/-
|0.08
|314800
|3.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.08
|300000
|3.09
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|0.08
|300000
|3.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.08
|340000
|3.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.07
|300000
|2.85
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2037
|-/-
|0.07
|255090
|2.69
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2030
|-/-
|0.06
|250000
|2.44
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|0.05
|200000
|2.07
|Govt. Securities
|maharashtra 2028
|-/-
|0.05
|200000
|2.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2039
|-/-
|0.05
|567200
|2.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2038
|-/-
|0.05
|513800
|2.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2041
|-/-
|0.05
|567200
|1.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2042
|-/-
|0.04
|567200
|1.74
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2032
|-/-
|0.04
|150000
|1.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.04
|137500
|1.39
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2031
|-/-
|0.03
|100000
|1.02
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2032
|-/-
|0.02
|97100
|0.95
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2028
|-/-
|0.01
|25000
|0.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.00
|480
|0.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2050
|-/-
|9.22
|375
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.70
|0
|65.65
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.68
|0
|26.69
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement