Kotak Global Emerging Market Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Global Emerging Market Fund IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 25-Jul-2007
Fund Manager
: Arjun Khanna
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 89.38
Kotak Global Emerging Market Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 22.452
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Global Emerging Market Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak Global Emerging Market Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-3.38
-1.59
1.05
-6.95
2.87
2.37
10.16
4.72
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
Kotak Global Emerging Market Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Global Emerging Market Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|CI Emerging Markets Fund I - 974
|Overseas Mutual Fund
|98.30
|428830
|87.85
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.68
|0
|2.39
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.98
|0
|-0.87
