Kotak Global Innovation Fund of Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Global Innovation Fund of Fund IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 08-Jul-2021
Fund Manager
: Arjun Khanna
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 545.99
Kotak Global Innovation Fund of Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.1879
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For redemption / switch outs (including SIP/STP) within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Kotak Global Innovation Fund of Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak Global Innovation Fund of Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.6
-8.91
-8.81
-4.94
2.45
4.98
-
-1.13
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Kotak Global Innovation Fund of Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Global Innovation Fund of Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Wellington Global Innovation S USD ACC
|Overseas Mutual Fund
|97.21
|2273040
|530.76
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Geninnov Global Master Fund
|Overseas Mutual Fund
|2.37
|14471
|12.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.17
|0
|6.39
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.75
|0
|-4.08
