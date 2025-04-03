Kotak Gold Fund G
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Gold Fund G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 04-Mar-2011
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Bisen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2654.51
Kotak Gold Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 35.255
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL.
Exit Load %
: 2% - If Redeemed/switched within 6 months from the date of allotment. 1% - If Redeemed/switched after 6 months and before 1 year from the date of allotmet. NIL - If Redeemed/switched after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Kotak Gold Fund G- NAV Chart
Kotak Gold Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
3.06
6.45
16.53
19.08
28.66
18.88
13.29
9.39
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
Kotak Gold Fund G- Latest Dividends
Kotak Gold Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Mah.Mutual
|ETF Units
|99.74
|370486639
|2,647.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.61
|0
|16.19
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.35
|0
|-9.18
