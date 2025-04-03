Kotak Healthcare Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Healthcare Fund Direct G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Pharma
Launch Date
: 20-Nov-2023
Fund Manager
: Shibani Kurian
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 379.87
Kotak Healthcare Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.218
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - For redeemed / switch out within 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Kotak Healthcare Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Kotak Healthcare Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.17
9.85
-9.7
-5.37
15.32
-
-
23.68
|Category Avg
0.61
7.84
-8.48
-5.95
16.78
19.91
27.56
17.46
|Category Best
2.16
9.86
-6.12
0.36
30.94
24.06
31.23
38.58
|Category Worst
-1.5
2.66
-11.38
-16.37
5.76
16.38
22.57
-8.71
Kotak Healthcare Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Healthcare Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|17.83
|425000
|67.71
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.37
|172000
|24.20
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|6.05
|235000
|22.98
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.19
|36000
|19.72
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.11
|95000
|15.62
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.80
|49000
|14.44
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.67
|125000
|13.95
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.61
|72000
|13.71
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.37
|121000
|12.80
|Equity
|Jubilant Pharmo
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.33
|140000
|12.63
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.20
|176067
|12.14
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|3.19
|20000
|12.10
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.94
|24000
|11.15
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.65
|115000
|10.08
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.58
|39377
|9.78
|Equity
|Ami Organics
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.57
|45000
|9.75
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.53
|100000
|9.61
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.53
|75000
|9.59
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.41
|40000
|9.16
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|2.28
|215000
|8.66
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|2.06
|150000
|7.81
|Equity
|Hikal
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.94
|210000
|7.36
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.94
|120000
|7.35
|Equity
|Krsnaa Diagnost.
|Healthcare Services
|1.87
|100000
|7.10
|Equity
|Laxmi Dental
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|1.82
|203577
|6.90
|Equity
|Yatharth Hospit.
|Healthcare Services
|1.59
|168067
|6.03
|Equity
|Marksans Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.35
|250000
|5.11
|Equity
|Innova Captab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.96
|50000
|3.62
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.96
|120000
|3.62
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.50
|0
|5.69
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.20
|0
|-0.65
