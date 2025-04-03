iifl-logo
Kotak Healthcare Fund Regular IDCW

Kotak Healthcare Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Kotak Healthcare Fund Regular IDCW

AMC

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Pharma

Launch Date

20-Nov-2023

Fund Manager

Shibani Kurian

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

379.87

Kotak Healthcare Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.937

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% - For redeemed / switch out within 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 30 days from the date of allotment.

Kotak Healthcare Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

Kotak Healthcare Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
1.14
9.7
-10.06
-6.14
13.43
-
-
21.67
Category Avg
0.61
7.84
-8.48
-5.95
16.78
19.91
27.56
17.46
Category Best
2.16
9.86
-6.12
0.36
30.94
24.06
31.23
38.58
Category Worst
-1.5
2.66
-11.38
-16.37
5.76
16.38
22.57
-8.71

Kotak Healthcare Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Kotak Healthcare Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Emcure Pharma49,084
Alembic Pharma42,211
Glaxosmi. Pharma19,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology17.8342500067.71
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology6.3717200024.20
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services6.0523500022.98
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology5.193600019.72
EquityJ B Chemicals &Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology4.119500015.62
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.804900014.44
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.6712500013.95
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.617200013.71
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.3712100012.80
EquityJubilant PharmoPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.3314000012.63
EquitySai LifePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.2017606712.14
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services3.192000012.10
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.942400011.15
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.6511500010.08
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.58393779.78
EquityAmi OrganicsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.57450009.75
EquityOrchid PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.531000009.61
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.53750009.59
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.41400009.16
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services2.282150008.66
EquityKrishna Institu.Healthcare Services2.061500007.81
EquityHikalPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.942100007.36
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services1.941200007.35
EquityKrsnaa Diagnost.Healthcare Services1.871000007.10
EquityLaxmi DentalHealthcare Equipment & Supplies1.822035776.90
EquityYatharth Hospit.Healthcare Services1.591680676.03
EquityMarksans PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.352500005.11
EquityInnova CaptabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.96500003.62
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.961200003.62
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.5005.69
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.200-0.65

Key information

Fund House:
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Aug-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
4,92,719.49
Trustee/s:
Mr. Balan Wasudeo, Mr. Chandrashekhar Sathe, Mr. Noshir Dastur, Mr. Arun Palkar, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Nilesh Shah, Mr. Bipin R. Shah, Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Mr. Sukant S. Kelkar, Mr. Gaurang Shah
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jolly Bhatt
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Sushma Mata
Fund Manager/s:
Shibani Kurian
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Contact Nos:
022 61152100
Fax:
022 67082213
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com

