Kotak Income Plus Arbitrage FOF Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Income Plus Arbitrage FOF Direct G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 28-Oct-2022
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Bisen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 287.92
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Income Plus Arbitrage FOF Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.1335
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / swich outs (including SIP/STP) within 1 year from the date of allotment of units, irrespective of the amount of investment - 1% For redemption / switch outs (including SIP/STP) after 1 year from the date of allotment of units, irrespective of the amount of investment - Nil
Kotak Income Plus Arbitrage FOF Direct G- NAV Chart
Kotak Income Plus Arbitrage FOF Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.5
1.29
2.41
3.36
10.05
-
-
8.47
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
Kotak Income Plus Arbitrage FOF Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Income Plus Arbitrage FOF Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Corporate Bond Fund-Dir(G)
|Mutual Fund
|58.03
|616445
|234.89
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Direct (G)
|Mutual Fund
|40.41
|41744177
|163.57
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Gilt - Invest Plan - Direct (G)
|Mutual Fund
|0.13
|51180
|0.54
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.26
|0
|5.09
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.17
|0
|0.67
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement