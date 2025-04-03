Kotak Infrastructure Economic Reform SP G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Infrastructure Economic Reform SP G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 10-Jan-2008
Fund Manager
: Nalin Rasik Bhatt
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1891.24
Kotak Infrastructure Economic Reform SP G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 57.765
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% aof the applicable NAV if redeemed or switched out.
Kotak Infrastructure Economic Reform SP G- NAV Chart
Kotak Infrastructure Economic Reform SP G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.2
10.48
-15.28
-18.85
-1.08
21.14
34.34
10.79
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
Kotak Infrastructure Economic Reform SP G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Infrastructure Economic Reform SP G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|6.73
|810000
|127.18
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|5.19
|310000
|98.07
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.05
|35000
|95.49
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.75
|70000
|70.89
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.32
|72000
|62.71
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|2.97
|639927
|56.25
|Equity
|Greenpanel Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|2.81
|1978049
|53.19
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.72
|115000
|51.48
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|2.70
|600000
|51.13
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.46
|17500
|46.45
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.41
|1250000
|45.53
|Equity
|VST Till. Tract.
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|2.35
|130659
|44.41
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.30
|160000
|43.48
|Equity
|Ashoka Buildcon
|Construction
|2.28
|2500000
|43.03
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|2.14
|4629762
|40.40
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|2.04
|620000
|38.66
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|1.95
|150000
|36.87
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|1.94
|280696
|36.61
|Equity
|G R Infraproject
|Construction
|1.92
|360788
|36.27
|Equity
|Zen Technologies
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.91
|344785
|36.04
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.90
|450000
|35.93
|Equity
|Mahindra Logis.
|Transport Services
|1.89
|1442375
|35.81
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|1.89
|114000
|35.81
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.80
|3000000
|34.04
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|1.75
|950000
|33.04
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.69
|1500000
|31.94
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|1.60
|810000
|30.31
|Equity
|Azad Engineering
|Electrical Equipment
|1.57
|233772
|29.77
|Equity
|V-Guard Industri
|Consumer Durables
|1.47
|900000
|27.85
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.47
|2340000
|27.75
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|1.44
|1000000
|27.22
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.38
|85000
|26.02
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.32
|50500
|24.92
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.30
|1000000
|24.62
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|1.28
|276494
|24.14
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.21
|172500
|22.81
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.20
|222500
|22.61
|Equity
|Sansera Enginee.
|Auto Components
|1.14
|192775
|21.56
|Equity
|Ceigall India
|Construction
|1.13
|827418
|21.33
|Equity
|Mahindra Life.
|Realty
|1.04
|620000
|19.64
|Equity
|H.G. Infra Engg.
|Construction
|1.01
|197500
|19.04
|Equity
|Astra Microwave
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.96
|300000
|18.21
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|0.86
|50320
|16.34
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|0.86
|171572
|16.24
|Equity
|WPIL
|Industrial Products
|0.85
|435760
|16.00
|Equity
|Concord Enviro
|Other Utilities
|0.77
|331327
|14.60
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.75
|42500
|14.14
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.74
|450000
|14.01
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|0.74
|540000
|13.98
|Equity
|Rolex Rings
|Auto Components
|0.64
|85000
|12.02
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|0.62
|32000
|11.80
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.57
|130000
|10.81
|Equity
|JNK
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.40
|261682
|7.60
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.08
|0
|39.28
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.26
|0
|-4.38
