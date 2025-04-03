iifl-logo
Kotak Infrastructure Economic Reform SP G

Kotak Infrastructure Economic Reform SP G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Kotak Infrastructure Economic Reform SP G

AMC

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Infrastructure

Launch Date

10-Jan-2008

Fund Manager

Nalin Rasik Bhatt

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1891.24

Kotak Infrastructure Economic Reform SP G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  57.765

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1% aof the applicable NAV if redeemed or switched out.

Kotak Infrastructure Economic Reform SP G- NAV Chart

Kotak Infrastructure Economic Reform SP G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.2
10.48
-15.28
-18.85
-1.08
21.14
34.34
10.79
Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1

Kotak Infrastructure Economic Reform SP G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Kotak Infrastructure Economic Reform SP G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services6.73810000127.18
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction5.1931000098.07
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products5.053500095.49
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products3.757000070.89
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals3.327200062.71
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction2.9763992756.25
EquityGreenpanel Inds.Consumer Durables2.81197804953.19
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services2.7211500051.48
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables2.7060000051.13
EquityBoschAuto Components2.461750046.45
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance2.41125000045.53
EquityVST Till. Tract.Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles2.3513065944.41
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products2.3016000043.48
EquityAshoka BuildconConstruction2.28250000043.03
EquityNTPC GreenPower2.14462976240.40
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services2.0462000038.66
EquityRatnamani MetalsIndustrial Products1.9515000036.87
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services1.9428069636.61
EquityG R InfraprojectConstruction1.9236078836.27
EquityZen TechnologiesAerospace & Defense1.9134478536.04
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing1.9045000035.93
EquityMahindra Logis.Transport Services1.89144237535.81
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products1.8911400035.81
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products1.80300000034.04
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components1.7595000033.04
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles1.69150000031.94
EquityApollo TyresAuto Components1.6081000030.31
EquityAzad EngineeringElectrical Equipment1.5723377229.77
EquityV-Guard IndustriConsumer Durables1.4790000027.85
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.47234000027.75
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas1.44100000027.22
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components1.388500026.02
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.325050024.92
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.30100000024.62
EquityPremier EnergiesElectrical Equipment1.2827649424.14
EquityTega Inds.Industrial Manufacturing1.2117250022.81
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.2022250022.61
EquitySansera Enginee.Auto Components1.1419277521.56
EquityCeigall IndiaConstruction1.1382741821.33
EquityMahindra Life.Realty1.0462000019.64
EquityH.G. Infra Engg.Construction1.0119750019.04
EquityAstra MicrowaveAerospace & Defense0.9630000018.21
EquityThermaxElectrical Equipment0.865032016.34
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty0.8617157216.24
EquityWPILIndustrial Products0.8543576016.00
EquityConcord EnviroOther Utilities0.7733132714.60
EquitySupreme Inds.Industrial Products0.754250014.14
EquityNTPCPower0.7445000014.01
EquityPNC InfratechConstruction0.7454000013.98
EquityRolex RingsAuto Components0.648500012.02
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products0.623200011.80
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products0.5713000010.81
EquityJNKIndustrial Manufacturing0.402616827.60
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.08039.28
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.260-4.38

Key information

Fund House:
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Aug-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
4,92,719.49
Trustee/s:
Mr. Balan Wasudeo, Mr. Chandrashekhar Sathe, Mr. Noshir Dastur, Mr. Arun Palkar, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Nilesh Shah, Mr. Bipin R. Shah, Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Mr. Sukant S. Kelkar, Mr. Gaurang Shah
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jolly Bhatt
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Sushma Mata
Fund Manager/s:
Nalin Rasik Bhatt
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Contact Nos:
022 61152100
Fax:
022 67082213
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com

