Kotak Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jul-2025
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 08-Jul-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1001.2665
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.0070% - If redemption/switch out within 1 days from the date of allotment. 0.0065% - If redemption/switch out within 2 days from the date of allotment. 0.0060% - If redemption/switch out within 3 days from the date of allotment. 0.0055% - If redemption/switch out within 4 days from the date of allotment. 0.0050% - If redemption/switch out within 5 days from the date of allotment. 0.0045% - If redemption/switch out within 6 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redemption/switch out within 7 days from the date of allotment.
Kotak Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart
Kotak Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.1
|Category Avg
0.13
0.56
1.61
3.36
6.71
6.5
5.33
32.65
|Category Best
0.9
47.27
49.54
52.8
58.43
21.92
14.23
9,948.49
|Category Worst
-0.42
-1.08
-4.97
-2.85
-0.82
-0.01
-
-
Kotak Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.10
|3800
|380.27
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.29
|1000
|100.06
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.14
|500
|50.02
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.01
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2025
|-/-
|0.01
|500000
|5.01
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|5.73
|200000
|1,988.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|4.86
|170000
|1,686.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.72
|130000
|1,290.14
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.88
|100000
|997.44
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.88
|100000000
|998.53
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.87
|100000000
|994.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.85
|100000
|987.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.85
|100000
|987.50
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.85
|20000
|987.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|2.58
|90000
|893.66
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.57
|89969600
|891.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.28
|80000
|791.93
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.95
|68449600
|676.66
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.59
|55184300
|550.00
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.51
|52500000
|524.84
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.49
|52000000
|516.62
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.44
|10000
|499.34
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|1.43
|10000
|495.87
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Airtel
|-/-
|1.43
|10000
|494.72
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|1.43
|10000
|494.51
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|1.43
|10000
|494.38
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.43
|50000000
|496.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|50000
|496.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.43
|50000
|495.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|50000
|495.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|50000
|495.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|I O B
|-/-
|1.43
|50000
|495.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|UCO Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|50000
|494.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.42
|50000
|493.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.42
|50000
|493.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|I O B
|-/-
|1.42
|50000
|493.35
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.42
|10000
|494.25
|Commercial Paper
|Hindustan Zinc
|-/-
|1.42
|10000
|494.21
|Commercial Paper
|Adani Ports
|-/-
|1.42
|10000
|493.98
|Commercial Paper
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|1.42
|10000
|492.04
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.28
|9000
|444.05
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|1.15
|40000
|397.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.15
|40000
|397.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|I O B
|-/-
|1.14
|40000
|396.65
|Commercial Paper
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|1.14
|8000
|397.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.07
|37500
|370.44
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.86
|6000
|298.12
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.86
|6000
|297.75
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Finance.
|-/-
|0.86
|6000
|297.45
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.86
|6000
|297.34
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.86
|6000
|296.67
|Commercial Paper
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.85
|6000
|296.52
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cards
|-/-
|0.85
|6000
|296.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.85
|30000
|296.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.72
|25000
|249.60
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.72
|25000000
|248.91
|Commercial Paper
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|0.71
|5000
|247.82
|Commercial Paper
|Aditya Birla Cap
|-/-
|0.71
|5000
|247.29
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.71
|5000
|247.24
|Commercial Paper
|Aseem Infra
|-/-
|0.71
|5000
|247.17
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.71
|5000
|246.86
|Commercial Paper
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|0.71
|5000
|245.78
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.58
|4000
|199.51
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|198.56
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|198.42
|Commercial Paper
|Hindustan Zinc
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|198.33
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|198.24
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|197.78
|Commercial Paper
|CESC
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|197.63
|Commercial Paper
|Larsen & Toubro
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|197.51
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|197.40
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|197.36
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|197.33
|Commercial Paper
|Angel One
|-/-
|0.57
|4000
|196.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.57
|20000
|197.60
|Commercial Paper
|Angel One
|-/-
|0.50
|3500
|172.14
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.48
|17000
|168.04
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|0.43
|3000
|148.33
|Commercial Paper
|SBI Cap
|-/-
|0.43
|3000
|148.20
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|0.43
|3000
|148.03
|Commercial Paper
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|99.34
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|99.07
|Commercial Paper
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.29
|2000
|98.98
|Commercial Paper
|360 ONE
|-/-
|0.28
|2000
|98.78
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.28
|2000
|98.75
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.28
|2000
|98.71
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.28
|2000
|98.66
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|0.28
|2000
|98.61
|Commercial Paper
|Nuvama Wealth &
|-/-
|0.28
|2000
|98.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.28
|10000
|98.73
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.14
|1000
|49.55
|Commercial Paper
|Chola. Sec.
|-/-
|0.14
|1000
|49.42
|Commercial Paper
|JM Finan Serv
|-/-
|0.14
|1000
|49.40
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.07
|500
|24.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.07
|2500
|24.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.03
|1000
|9.96
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.78
|0
|619.98
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-8.76
|0
|-3,045.60
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement