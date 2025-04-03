iifl-logo
Kotak Liquid Fund Regular G

Kotak Liquid Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Kotak Liquid Fund Regular G

AMC

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

04-Oct-2000

Fund Manager

Deepak Agrawal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

38144.21

Kotak Liquid Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  5198.3947

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

Kotak Liquid Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Kotak Liquid Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.3
0.75
1.86
3.62
7.3
6.68
5.36
7.99
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

Kotak Liquid Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Kotak Liquid Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2025-/-0.4720000000199.76
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2025-/-0.2410000000100.17
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-3.511500000001,487.72
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.901240000001,226.79
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-2.90250001,229.24
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.471050001,046.30
Commercial PaperReliance Jio-/-2.3620000999.81
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-2.3420000992.23
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-2.3320000985.88
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.33100000984.87
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.33100000000986.92
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.33100000000985.87
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.32100000000984.69
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-2.3220000982.09
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-2.1692500914.98
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.8980000799.40
Certificate of DepositsKarur Vysya Bank-/-1.6270000687.57
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.3912000589.16
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.2955000000544.81
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.2352500519.29
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.1850000499.62
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.1850000499.52
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.1850000498.23
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.1810000499.90
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-1.1810000499.52
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-1.1750000494.64
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.1750000494.48
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.1750000000496.57
Certificate of DepositsKarur Vysya Bank-/-1.1650000492.70
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.1650000492.44
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.1650000492.42
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.1650000491.82
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.1650000491.78
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.1650000491.58
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-1.1650000490.92
Commercial PaperPNB Housing-/-1.1610000493.13
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.1610000491.65
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.1610000491.50
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-1.1610000491.11
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-1.1610000491.00
Commercial PaperSikka Ports-/-1.1610000490.90
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.1047500466.76
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.0645000448.41
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.0545000444.95
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.9340000396.81
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-0.938000394.41
Commercial PaperAngel One-/-0.877500366.70
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.827000345.39
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.706000296.54
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.706000294.56
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.7030000296.16
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-0.7030000295.42
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.7030000295.01
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-0.7030000294.97
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.7030000294.78
Commercial PaperIIFL Finance-/-0.686000293.48
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.595000247.80
Commercial PaperCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.585000247.06
Commercial PaperTata Motors Fina-/-0.585000246.41
Commercial PaperIIFL Finance-/-0.585000244.24
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.5724500240.71
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.4720000199.92
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.474000199.83
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.474000197.62
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.474000197.19
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.474000197.07
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.4720000000199.86
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-0.464000196.71
Commercial PaperA Birla Finance-/-0.464000196.69
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.464000196.48
Commercial Paper360 ONE-/-0.464000196.35
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.464000196.26
Commercial PaperIIFL Finance-/-0.464000195.76
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.4620000196.48
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-0.3515000149.97
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.353000148.72
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.353000148.32
Commercial PaperAdit.Birla Money-/-0.353000148.28
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.353000147.77
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.353000147.47
Commercial PaperHindustan Zinc-/-0.353000147.46
Commercial PaperAseem Infra-/-0.353000147.34
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.2912500124.95
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.231000098.57
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.231000098.43
Commercial PaperReliance Jio-/-0.23200099.35
Commercial PaperTata Motors Fina-/-0.23200098.85
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.23200098.83
Commercial PaperAseem Infra-/-0.23200098.80
Commercial PaperBOBCARD LTD-/-0.23200098.67
Commercial PaperAdit.Birla Money-/-0.23200098.58
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.23200098.56
Commercial PaperAditya Birla Hsg-/-0.23200098.37
Commercial PaperPiramal Enterp.-/-0.23200098.35
Commercial PaperNetwrk.18 Media-/-0.23200098.34
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.23200098.17
Commercial PaperBajaj Fin.Sec-/-0.23200098.16
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.23200098.16
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-0.23200098.01
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.18150074.15
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-0.18150074.14
Commercial PaperBajaj Fin.Sec-/-0.12100049.94
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-0.12100049.91
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.12100049.24
Commercial PaperAdit.Birla Money-/-0.12100049.13
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.12100049.03
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.12500049.24
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.12500049.23
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.12500049.11
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.12500000049.89
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.06250024.98
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.03150014.80
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.2201,362.31
Reverse RepoTCS-/-1.760748.34
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.0100.83

Key information

Fund House:
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Aug-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
4,92,719.49
Trustee/s:
Mr. Balan Wasudeo, Mr. Chandrashekhar Sathe, Mr. Noshir Dastur, Mr. Arun Palkar, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Nilesh Shah, Mr. Bipin R. Shah, Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Mr. Sukant S. Kelkar, Mr. Gaurang Shah
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jolly Bhatt
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Sushma Mata
Fund Manager/s:
Deepak Agrawal
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Contact Nos:
022 61152100
Fax:
022 67082213
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com

