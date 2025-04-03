Kotak Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 04-Oct-2000
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 38144.21
Kotak Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1222.81
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D- NAV Chart
Kotak Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.3
0.86
1.98
3.74
7.38
6.75
5.41
7.89
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Kotak Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D- Latest Dividends
Kotak Liquid Fund Regular IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|0.47
|20000000
|199.76
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2025
|-/-
|0.24
|10000000
|100.17
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.51
|150000000
|1,487.72
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.90
|124000000
|1,226.79
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.90
|25000
|1,229.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.47
|105000
|1,046.30
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Jio
|-/-
|2.36
|20000
|999.81
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.34
|20000
|992.23
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.33
|20000
|985.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.33
|100000
|984.87
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.33
|100000000
|986.92
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.33
|100000000
|985.87
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.32
|100000000
|984.69
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.32
|20000
|982.09
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.16
|92500
|914.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.89
|80000
|799.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-/-
|1.62
|70000
|687.57
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.39
|12000
|589.16
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.29
|55000000
|544.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.23
|52500
|519.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.18
|50000
|499.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.18
|50000
|499.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.18
|50000
|498.23
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.18
|10000
|499.90
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.18
|10000
|499.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|1.17
|50000
|494.64
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.17
|50000
|494.48
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.17
|50000000
|496.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|50000
|492.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|50000
|492.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.16
|50000
|492.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.16
|50000
|491.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.16
|50000
|491.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.16
|50000
|491.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|50000
|490.92
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|1.16
|10000
|493.13
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.16
|10000
|491.65
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.16
|10000
|491.50
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|1.16
|10000
|491.11
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|10000
|491.00
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.16
|10000
|490.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.10
|47500
|466.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.06
|45000
|448.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.05
|45000
|444.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|40000
|396.81
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.93
|8000
|394.41
|Commercial Paper
|Angel One
|-/-
|0.87
|7500
|366.70
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.82
|7000
|345.39
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.70
|6000
|296.54
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.70
|6000
|294.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.70
|30000
|296.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|0.70
|30000
|295.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.70
|30000
|295.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|0.70
|30000
|294.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.70
|30000
|294.78
|Commercial Paper
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|0.68
|6000
|293.48
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.59
|5000
|247.80
|Commercial Paper
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|247.06
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|246.41
|Commercial Paper
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|0.58
|5000
|244.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.57
|24500
|240.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.47
|20000
|199.92
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.47
|4000
|199.83
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.47
|4000
|197.62
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.47
|4000
|197.19
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.47
|4000
|197.07
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.47
|20000000
|199.86
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|196.71
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|196.69
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|196.48
|Commercial Paper
|360 ONE
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|196.35
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|196.26
|Commercial Paper
|IIFL Finance
|-/-
|0.46
|4000
|195.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.46
|20000
|196.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.35
|15000
|149.97
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|148.72
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|148.32
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|148.28
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|147.77
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|147.47
|Commercial Paper
|Hindustan Zinc
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|147.46
|Commercial Paper
|Aseem Infra
|-/-
|0.35
|3000
|147.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.29
|12500
|124.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.23
|10000
|98.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.23
|10000
|98.43
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Jio
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|99.35
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.85
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.83
|Commercial Paper
|Aseem Infra
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.80
|Commercial Paper
|BOBCARD LTD
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.67
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.58
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.56
|Commercial Paper
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.37
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Enterp.
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.35
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.34
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.17
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.16
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.16
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|98.01
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.18
|1500
|74.15
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.18
|1500
|74.14
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Fin.Sec
|-/-
|0.12
|1000
|49.94
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.12
|1000
|49.91
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.12
|1000
|49.24
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.12
|1000
|49.13
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.12
|1000
|49.03
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.12
|5000
|49.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.12
|5000
|49.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.12
|5000
|49.11
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.12
|5000000
|49.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.06
|2500
|24.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.03
|1500
|14.80
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.22
|0
|1,362.31
|Reverse Repo
|TCS
|-/-
|1.76
|0
|748.34
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.01
|0
|0.83
