Kotak Long Duration Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Long Duration Fund Direct G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 28-Feb-2024
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Bisen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 148.89
Kotak Long Duration Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.0834
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Long Duration Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Kotak Long Duration Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1
3.74
3.8
4.03
11.03
-
-
10.16
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Kotak Long Duration Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Long Duration Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|28.81
|4100000
|42.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|23.97
|3500000
|35.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|21.17
|3000000
|31.13
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|5.96
|2088800
|8.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2038
|-/-
|4.29
|1559800
|6.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2038
|-/-
|4.14
|1559800
|6.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2038
|-/-
|2.75
|1027600
|4.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2042
|-/-
|1.14
|567200
|1.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2041
|-/-
|1.12
|513800
|1.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2043
|-/-
|1.10
|567200
|1.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2043
|-/-
|1.06
|567200
|1.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2044
|-/-
|1.03
|567200
|1.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2044
|-/-
|0.99
|567200
|1.45
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.54
|0
|2.26
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.61
|0
|0.89
