Kotak Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW Standard
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW Standard
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 11754.82
Kotak Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW Standard - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1520.0874
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil W.E.F.: March 02, 2012.
Kotak Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW Standard- NAV Chart
Kotak Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW Standard- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.44
1.13
2.27
4.26
8.39
7.19
6.71
7.96
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Kotak Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW Standard- Latest Dividends
Kotak Low Duration Fund Direct IDCW Standard- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|5.33
|62500
|622.13
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|5.17
|60500
|603.79
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.06
|47500
|474.13
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.56
|30000
|299.15
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|1.91
|2236328428
|223.56
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.90
|2220
|222.31
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.72
|20000
|201.44
|Corporate Debts
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|1.72
|20000
|200.42
|Corporate Debts
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|1.71
|20000
|200.07
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|1.67
|1970
|194.65
|PTC
|INDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1 - SERIES-A2
|-/-
|1.60
|199
|187.42
|Corporate Debts
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|1.50
|17500
|175.24
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.49
|17500
|174.49
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.37
|16000
|160.11
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2 - Series A1
|-/-
|1.33
|182
|154.87
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.28
|15000
|149.52
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.28
|15000
|149.47
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.28
|1500
|149.25
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|1.26
|1500
|146.85
|Corporate Debts
|Interise
|-/-
|1.23
|15001
|144.08
|Corporate Debts
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|1.06
|1250
|123.21
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.93
|11000
|109.80
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.86
|10100
|100.76
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.86
|10000
|100.55
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.86
|10000
|100.48
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.86
|10000
|100.35
|Corporate Debts
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.86
|10000
|100.22
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.86
|1000
|100.21
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.86
|10000
|100.18
|Corporate Debts
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|0.86
|10000
|100.05
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.86
|1000
|99.97
|Corporate Debts
|Vedanta
|-/-
|0.86
|10000
|99.94
|Corporate Debts
|Grihum Housing
|-/-
|0.86
|10000
|99.90
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.86
|10000
|99.87
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.86
|10000
|99.86
|PTC
|First Business Receivables Trust
|-/-
|0.86
|100
|100.42
|Corporate Debts
|Vedanta
|-/-
|0.85
|10000
|99.69
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.85
|10000
|99.56
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.85
|1000
|98.85
|PTC
|Sansar Trust A1
|-/-
|0.82
|1100000000
|96.20
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.77
|900
|90.07
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.72
|850
|84.50
|PTC
|DHRUVA TRUST (SERIES A1)
|-/-
|0.72
|4750
|84.23
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|0.64
|7500
|74.81
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2 - Series-A2
|-/-
|0.58
|72
|67.71
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|0.56
|6500
|65.28
|PTC
|Sansar Trust A1
|-/-
|0.53
|90
|62.47
|PTC
|First Business Receivables Trust
|-/-
|0.43
|50
|50.10
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.43
|5000
|50.39
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.43
|5000
|50.22
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.43
|5000
|50.14
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.43
|5000
|50.07
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.43
|5000
|50.04
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.43
|5000
|50.01
|Corporate Debts
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.43
|5000
|50.00
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.43
|500
|49.88
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.43
|500
|49.87
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.43
|5000
|49.84
|Corporate Debts
|John Dere FIN(I)
|-/-
|0.43
|500
|49.73
|PTC
|Sansar Trust A1
|-/-
|0.41
|800000000
|48.17
|PTC
|First Business Receivables Trust
|-/-
|0.39
|45
|45.30
|ZCB
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.36
|350
|41.83
|Corporate Debts
|JM Finan. Credit
|-/-
|0.36
|4200
|41.78
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.34
|4000
|39.43
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|0.30
|3500
|35.27
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.30
|3500
|35.01
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.29
|2616
|33.94
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.26
|3000
|30.05
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.21
|2500
|25.05
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.21
|250
|24.89
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.21
|250
|24.60
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.20
|240
|23.81
|Corporate Debts
|Nomura Capital
|-/-
|0.17
|2000
|20.05
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.13
|1500
|14.99
|Corporate Debts
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.09
|1000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.04
|50
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.02
|200
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.02
|200
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|-/-
|0.02
|200
|2.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|5.80
|65871138
|677.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|2.69
|30500000
|314.27
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2025
|-/-
|0.13
|1500000
|15.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.04
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|0.02
|200000
|2.02
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|5.61
|70000
|655.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.40
|30000
|280.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|2.03
|25000
|237.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.59
|20000
|186.02
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.81
|10000000
|94.57
|Commercial Paper
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.40
|1000
|46.66
|Commercial Paper
|Chola. Sec.
|-/-
|0.34
|800
|39.25
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.84
|0
|331.79
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.23
|0
|262.66
