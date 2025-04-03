iifl-logo
Kotak Low Duration Fund Regular G

Kotak Low Duration Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Kotak Low Duration Fund Regular G

AMC

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

29-Feb-2008

Fund Manager

Deepak Agrawal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

11754.82

Kotak Low Duration Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  3286.4158

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Kotak Low Duration Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Kotak Low Duration Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.42
1.06
2.08
3.86
7.55
6.37
5.9
7.21
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

Kotak Low Duration Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Kotak Low Duration Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-5.3362500622.13
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-5.1760500603.79
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-4.0647500474.13
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.5630000299.15
PTCSansar Trust-/-1.912236328428223.56
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-1.902220222.31
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-1.7220000201.44
Corporate DebtsAditya Birla Hsg-/-1.7220000200.42
Corporate DebtsMankind Pharma-/-1.7120000200.07
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-1.671970194.65
PTCINDIA UNIVERSAL TRUST AL1 - SERIES-A2-/-1.60199187.42
Corporate DebtsPNB Housing-/-1.5017500175.24
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.4917500174.49
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-1.3716000160.11
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2 - Series A1-/-1.33182154.87
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.2815000149.52
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.2815000149.47
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.281500149.25
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-1.261500146.85
Corporate DebtsInterise-/-1.2315001144.08
Corporate DebtsL&T Metro Rail-/-1.061250123.21
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-0.9311000109.80
Corporate DebtsTata Projects-/-0.8610100100.76
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.8610000100.55
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.8610000100.48
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.8610000100.35
Corporate DebtsMankind Pharma-/-0.8610000100.22
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-0.861000100.21
Corporate DebtsCan Fin Homes-/-0.8610000100.18
Corporate DebtsA B Renewables-/-0.8610000100.05
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.86100099.97
Corporate DebtsVedanta-/-0.861000099.94
Corporate DebtsGrihum Housing-/-0.861000099.90
Corporate DebtsNexus Select-/-0.861000099.87
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.861000099.86
PTCFirst Business Receivables Trust-/-0.86100100.42
Corporate DebtsVedanta-/-0.851000099.69
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.851000099.56
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-0.85100098.85
PTCSansar Trust A1-/-0.82110000000096.20
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-0.7790090.07
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.7285084.50
PTCDHRUVA TRUST (SERIES A1)-/-0.72475084.23
Corporate DebtsAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-0.64750074.81
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL2 - Series-A2-/-0.587267.71
Corporate DebtsCan Fin Homes-/-0.56650065.28
PTCSansar Trust A1-/-0.539062.47
PTCFirst Business Receivables Trust-/-0.435050.10
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.43500050.39
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-0.43500050.22
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.43500050.14
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.43500050.07
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.43500050.04
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.43500050.01
Corporate DebtsNirma-/-0.43500050.00
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.4350049.88
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.4350049.87
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.43500049.84
Corporate DebtsJohn Dere FIN(I)-/-0.4350049.73
PTCSansar Trust A1-/-0.4180000000048.17
PTCFirst Business Receivables Trust-/-0.394545.30
ZCBBajaj Finance-/-0.3635041.83
Corporate DebtsJM Finan. Credit-/-0.36420041.78
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-0.34400039.43
Corporate DebtsAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-0.30350035.27
Corporate DebtsSundaram Home-/-0.30350035.01
PTCSansar Trust-/-0.29261633.94
Corporate DebtsSundaram Home-/-0.26300030.05
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-0.21250025.05
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.2125024.89
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.2125024.60
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-0.2024023.81
Corporate DebtsNomura Capital-/-0.17200020.05
Corporate DebtsGodrej Propert.-/-0.13150014.99
Corporate DebtsNirma-/-0.09100010.01
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-0.04504.98
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-0.022002.00
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-0.022002.00
Corporate DebtsSamvardh. Mothe.-/-0.022002.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-5.8065871138677.60
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-2.6930500000314.27
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2025-/-0.13150000015.05
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.045000005.05
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2026-/-0.022000002.02
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-5.6170000655.41
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.4030000280.78
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-2.0325000237.01
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.5920000186.02
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.811000000094.57
Commercial PaperEmbassy Off.REIT-/-0.40100046.66
Commercial PaperChola. Sec.-/-0.3480039.25
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.840331.79
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.230262.66

Key information

Fund House:
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Aug-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
4,92,719.49
Trustee/s:
Mr. Balan Wasudeo, Mr. Chandrashekhar Sathe, Mr. Noshir Dastur, Mr. Arun Palkar, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Nilesh Shah, Mr. Bipin R. Shah, Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Mr. Sukant S. Kelkar, Mr. Gaurang Shah
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jolly Bhatt
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Sushma Mata
Fund Manager/s:
Deepak Agrawal
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Contact Nos:
022 61152100
Fax:
022 67082213
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com

