Kotak Manufacture in India Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Manufacture in India Fund Direct G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Feb-2022
Fund Manager
: Harsha Upadhyaya
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2039.96
Kotak Manufacture in India Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.814
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption/switch out of upto 10% of the initial investment amount (limit) purchased or switched in within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. 1.00% - If units redeemed or switched out are in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Kotak Manufacture in India Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Kotak Manufacture in India Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.5
10.33
-8.72
-11.56
5.67
19.42
-
20.38
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Kotak Manufacture in India Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Manufacture in India Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.47
|700000
|111.52
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.41
|750000
|90.00
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|3.70
|5500000
|75.46
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.48
|275000
|71.09
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|3.11
|1000000
|63.43
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.87
|525000
|58.61
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.86
|350000
|58.34
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.60
|167320
|52.93
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.45
|1700000
|49.93
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.44
|2025000
|49.86
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.44
|135000
|49.69
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.43
|565923
|49.60
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.37
|1600000
|48.39
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.34
|40000
|47.78
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.33
|2000000
|47.46
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.28
|1000000
|46.49
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.21
|17000
|45.12
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.21
|320000
|45.04
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.14
|105490
|43.71
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.11
|42500
|43.04
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|2.05
|675000
|41.89
|Equity
|Graphite India
|Industrial Products
|1.92
|1000000
|39.14
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.88
|77500
|38.24
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.83
|137500
|37.37
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.76
|75000
|35.80
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.52
|305000
|31.00
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.45
|600000
|29.59
|Equity
|DEE Development
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.42
|1452262
|28.97
|Equity
|I O C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.39
|2500000
|28.37
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.29
|381304
|26.30
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.26
|195000
|25.74
|Equity
|Sansera Enginee.
|Auto Components
|1.24
|226347
|25.31
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.21
|100000
|24.75
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|1.19
|700000
|24.34
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|1.18
|290000
|24.11
|Equity
|Waaree Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|1.18
|111447
|24.05
|Equity
|MTAR Technologie
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.17
|185772
|23.92
|Equity
|PG Electroplast
|Consumer Durables
|1.13
|291143
|23.14
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.13
|26500
|23.08
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|1.13
|263452
|23.00
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|1.11
|72111
|22.65
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|1.10
|40000
|22.51
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|1.04
|65000
|21.11
|Equity
|Quadrant Future
|Industrial Products
|1.02
|475000
|20.87
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.99
|253241
|20.22
|Equity
|V-Guard Industri
|Consumer Durables
|0.95
|625000
|19.34
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|0.86
|470000
|17.59
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|0.86
|57000
|17.44
|Equity
|Sanathan Textile
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.75
|509216
|15.31
|Equity
|Emcure Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.72
|148792
|14.60
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|0.71
|5500
|14.46
|Equity
|Garware Tech.
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.67
|180845
|13.61
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.66
|100000
|13.55
|Equity
|Kross Ltd
|Auto Components
|0.65
|800133
|13.32
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.59
|39295
|12.06
|Equity
|JNK
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.53
|375000
|10.89
|Equity
|Standard Glass
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.53
|836158
|10.87
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|Mutual Fund
|0.42
|16623
|8.65
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.87
|0
|38.18
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.61
|0
|-13.14
