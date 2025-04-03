Kotak Medium Term Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Medium Term Fund Direct G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 28-Feb-2014
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1879.61
Kotak Medium Term Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 24.6893
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% For exit or before 18 months from date of allotment. Nil for exit after 18 months from the date of allotment.
Kotak Medium Term Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Kotak Medium Term Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.59
1.54
2.75
4.36
9.77
7.62
7.55
8.52
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Kotak Medium Term Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Medium Term Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Bamboo Hotels &
|-/-
|4.68
|9000
|89.56
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Steel
|-/-
|3.93
|750
|75.33
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|3.32
|6280
|63.64
|Corporate Debts
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|3.13
|6000
|60.03
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|3.13
|6000
|60.01
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|3.13
|600000000
|59.98
|Corporate Debts
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|2.86
|5500
|54.78
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|2.63
|5000
|50.40
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|2.62
|5000
|50.26
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|2.61
|5000
|49.97
|Corporate Debts
|Vedanta
|-/-
|2.61
|5000
|49.97
|Corporate Debts
|JM Finan. Credit
|-/-
|2.60
|5000
|49.74
|PTC
|Sansar Trust A1
|-/-
|2.28
|500000000
|43.73
|Corporate Debts
|JM Fin. Ass. Re.
|-/-
|2.24
|4300
|42.94
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|1.84
|3500
|35.27
|Corporate Debts
|Prestige Project
|-/-
|1.57
|3000
|30.15
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|1.56
|3000
|29.92
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.32
|2500
|25.35
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.30
|2500
|24.99
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|1.28
|250
|24.60
|PTC
|DHRUVA TRUST (SERIES A1)
|-/-
|1.16
|1250
|22.16
|Corporate Debts
|Can Fin Homes
|-/-
|1.05
|2000
|20.08
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.79
|1500
|15.08
|Corporate Debts
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.65
|1250
|12.48
|Corporate Debts
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.65
|1250
|12.47
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.42
|75
|7.99
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.41
|75
|7.94
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.41
|75
|7.91
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.41
|75
|7.91
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.41
|75
|7.90
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.41
|75
|7.87
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.41
|75
|7.84
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.41
|75
|7.79
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.41
|75
|7.76
|Floating Rate Instruments
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.40
|75
|7.72
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.37
|700
|6.99
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.22
|40
|4.23
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.22
|40
|4.19
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.22
|40
|4.16
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.22
|40
|4.15
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.22
|40
|4.13
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.22
|40
|4.12
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.21
|40
|4.10
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.21
|40
|4.10
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.21
|40
|4.08
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.21
|40
|4.06
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.21
|40
|4.04
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.21
|40
|4.02
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.21
|40
|4.01
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.18
|35
|3.46
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.14
|25
|2.61
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.11
|20
|2.10
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.05
|40
|1.00
|Corporate Debts
|U.P. Power Corpo
|-/-
|0.02
|16
|0.40
|Corporate Debts
|IOT Utkal Energy
|-/-
|0.01
|15
|0.10
|Corporate Debts
|IOT Utkal Energy
|-/-
|0.00
|8
|0.05
|Corporate Debts
|IOT Utkal Energy
|-/-
|0.00
|2
|0.01
|Corporate Debts
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|0.00
|428
|0.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|14.82
|27750021
|283.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|9.30
|17343470
|178.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|1.35
|2500000
|25.84
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.27
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2031
|-/-
|0.15
|290340
|2.82
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.04
|83340
|0.82
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.14
|0
|40.54
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.91
|0
|36.59
