Kotak MNC Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak MNC Fund Direct G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 07-Oct-2024
Fund Manager
: Harsha Upadhyaya
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2026.85
Kotak MNC Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.074
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption / switch out of upto 10% of the initial investment amount (limit) purchased or switched in within 1year from the date of allotment: Nil. If units redeemed or switched out are in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment: 1% If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment: NIL
Kotak MNC Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Kotak MNC Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.01
4.72
-11.79
-
-
-
-
-9.26
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Kotak MNC Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak MNC Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|9.14
|155000
|185.16
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|7.97
|737700
|161.57
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|5.85
|258190
|118.64
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|3.70
|342400
|74.97
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|3.51
|554159
|71.17
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.83
|339400
|57.28
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.82
|123600
|57.14
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|2.74
|71500
|55.51
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|2.72
|370000
|55.05
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.62
|338600
|53.16
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.43
|299689
|49.27
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.33
|297000
|47.31
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|2.22
|1343882
|44.97
|Equity
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.08
|543500
|42.24
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.91
|1820000
|38.75
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|1.83
|150800
|37.16
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.81
|286900
|36.69
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.79
|73700
|36.37
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.78
|117902
|36.09
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.63
|133400
|33.00
|Equity
|Jubilant Pharmo
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.61
|362006
|32.67
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|1.59
|143400
|32.22
|Equity
|Marksans Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.56
|1546600
|31.65
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|1.56
|616000
|31.61
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.53
|770000
|31.02
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.53
|504900
|30.93
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.50
|111800
|30.38
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.41
|212827
|28.48
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|1.31
|60700
|26.63
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|1.29
|182352
|26.21
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.22
|9315
|24.72
|Equity
|Tega Inds.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.22
|186424
|24.66
|Equity
|Azad Engineering
|Electrical Equipment
|1.15
|182900
|23.29
|Equity
|MTAR Technologie
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.11
|174817
|22.51
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|1.09
|20273
|22.18
|Equity
|Ami Organics
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.07
|99700
|21.62
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.88
|185228
|17.80
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.76
|1294400
|15.35
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|0.74
|305000
|15.06
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|0.74
|242963
|14.99
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.57
|166845
|11.51
|Equity
|Juniper Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.19
|149691
|3.76
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|10.80
|0
|218.92
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.14
|0
|-3.03
