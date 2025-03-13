Kotak Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 27942.82
Kotak Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1213.1709
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil.
Kotak Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Kotak Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.08
1.71
2.88
4.73
9.39
7.6
6.36
7.08
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Kotak Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Kotak Money Market Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.28
|35000000
|348.81
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.77
|20788100
|209.27
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2025
|-/-
|0.74
|20000000
|201.33
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|0.73
|19500000
|197.91
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|0.70
|19000000
|191.29
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2025
|-/-
|0.39
|10500000
|106.18
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.28
|7500000
|76.04
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2025
|-/-
|0.27
|7245000
|72.96
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2025
|-/-
|0.25
|6740000
|67.42
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2025
|-/-
|0.20
|5500000
|55.38
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|0.19
|5000000
|50.68
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|0.18
|4800000
|48.28
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2025
|-/-
|0.13
|3500000
|35.04
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.06
|1500000
|15.10
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|0.02
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2025
|-/-
|0.02
|465000
|4.68
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|5.23
|150000
|1,421.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.49
|100000
|947.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.60
|75000
|705.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.57
|75000
|697.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.26
|65000
|614.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.08
|60000
|564.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.88
|55000
|511.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.80
|50000
|489.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.75
|50000
|473.81
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.74
|50000000
|472.88
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.74
|50000000
|472.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.72
|50000
|468.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|1.72
|50000
|467.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.72
|50000
|466.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.71
|50000
|464.60
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.41
|8000
|383.64
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.41
|40000000
|381.95
|Commercial Paper
|Panatone Finvest
|-/-
|1.38
|8000
|375.03
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.38
|40000
|374.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.38
|40000
|374.22
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.21
|35000
|328.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.21
|35000
|328.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.21
|35000
|328.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.21
|35000
|328.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.21
|35000
|327.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.21
|35000
|327.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.21
|35000
|327.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.05
|30000
|285.39
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.05
|6000
|286.04
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.04
|30000000
|283.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.03
|30000
|279.25
|Commercial Paper
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|1.02
|5800
|276.97
|Commercial Paper
|Torrent Electri
|-/-
|0.89
|5000
|241.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|25000
|239.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|25000
|239.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|25000
|239.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|25000
|239.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|25000
|236.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|25000
|236.88
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.87
|5000
|235.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.87
|25000000
|235.68
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.87
|25000000
|235.41
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.86
|5000
|232.44
|Certificate of Deposits
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|25000
|234.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.86
|25000
|232.48
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.85
|5000
|230.39
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.78
|4500
|212.22
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.78
|22500000
|211.37
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Fincorp
|-/-
|0.72
|4000
|195.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.71
|20000
|194.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.70
|20000
|188.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.68
|20000
|186.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.68
|20000
|186.02
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.68
|4000
|186.98
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.68
|4000
|186.14
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.68
|19500000
|187.09
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.68
|4000
|185.97
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.68
|4000
|185.56
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.68
|4000
|185.52
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.68
|4000
|185.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.60
|17500
|164.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.60
|17500
|163.21
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.60
|17500
|163.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|0.60
|17500
|162.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.52
|15000
|142.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.52
|15000
|141.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.52
|15000
|139.93
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.52
|3000
|142.19
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.52
|3000
|142.07
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.52
|3000
|140.52
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.51
|3000
|139.08
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.51
|3000
|138.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.51
|15000
|139.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.51
|15000
|139.35
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.43
|2500
|115.77
|Commercial Paper
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.37
|2000
|99.29
|Commercial Paper
|JSW Energy
|-/-
|0.36
|2000
|98.35
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.36
|2000
|98.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.36
|10000
|96.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.35
|10000
|94.50
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|96.12
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|95.80
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|94.81
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|94.56
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|94.51
|Commercial Paper
|Julius Baer Cap.
|-/-
|0.35
|2000
|93.87
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Housing
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|93.27
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|93.26
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|93.02
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.34
|2000
|92.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.34
|10000
|93.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|10000
|93.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.34
|10000
|93.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.34
|10000
|93.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.34
|10000
|92.93
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.33
|9500000
|90.91
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.26
|1500
|70.15
|Commercial Paper
|Sharekhan
|-/-
|0.18
|1000
|49.06
|Commercial Paper
|Nuvama Wealth &
|-/-
|0.18
|1000
|48.82
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.18
|1000
|48.05
|Commercial Paper
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|46.60
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.36
|0
|98.98
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.23
|0
|47.26
