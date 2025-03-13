iifl-logo
Kotak Money Market Fund IDCW M

Kotak Money Market Fund IDCW M

Summary Info

Fund Name

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Kotak Money Market Fund IDCW M

AMC

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

03-Jul-2003

Fund Manager

Deepak Agrawal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

27942.82

Kotak Money Market Fund IDCW M - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1051.4171

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

Kotak Money Market Fund IDCW M- NAV Chart

Kotak Money Market Fund IDCW M- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.13
0.23
1.36
3.16
6.97
6.72
5.8
6.97
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

Kotak Money Market Fund IDCW M- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
13-Mar-20250.532060

Kotak Money Market Fund IDCW M- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-1.2835000000348.81
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2025-/-0.7720788100209.27
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2025-/-0.7420000000201.33
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2026-/-0.7319500000197.91
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2025-/-0.7019000000191.29
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2025-/-0.3910500000106.18
Govt. SecuritiesMadhya Pradesh 2026-/-0.28750000076.04
Govt. SecuritiesGUJARAT 2025-/-0.27724500072.96
Govt. SecuritiesHaryana 2025-/-0.25674000067.42
Govt. SecuritiesGUJARAT 2025-/-0.20550000055.38
Govt. SecuritiesHaryana 2026-/-0.19500000050.68
Govt. SecuritiesMadhya Pradesh 2025-/-0.18480000048.28
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2025-/-0.13350000035.04
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2025-/-0.06150000015.10
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2025-/-0.025000005.03
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2025-/-0.024650004.68
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-5.231500001,421.32
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-3.49100000947.13
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-2.6075000705.91
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-2.5775000697.54
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-2.2665000614.37
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.0860000564.83
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.8855000511.34
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.8050000489.65
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.7550000473.81
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.7450000000472.88
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.7450000000472.56
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.7250000468.27
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-1.7250000467.79
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.7250000466.84
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.7150000464.60
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-1.418000383.64
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.4140000000381.95
Commercial PaperPanatone Finvest-/-1.388000375.03
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.3840000374.66
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.3840000374.22
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.2135000328.99
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.2135000328.73
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.2135000328.59
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.2135000328.35
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.2135000327.57
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.2135000327.56
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.2135000327.50
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.0530000285.39
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-1.056000286.04
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-1.0430000000283.20
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.0330000279.25
Commercial PaperMankind Pharma-/-1.025800276.97
Commercial PaperTCL Cables-/-0.895000241.11
Commercial PaperTorrent Electri-/-0.895000241.11
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.8825000239.53
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.8825000239.51
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.8825000239.49
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.8825000239.34
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.8725000236.98
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.8725000236.88
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.875000235.99
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.8725000000235.68
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.8725000000235.41
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-0.865000232.44
Certificate of DepositsPun. & Sind Bank-/-0.8625000234.45
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.8625000232.48
Commercial Paper360 One Prime-/-0.855000230.39
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.784500212.22
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.7822500000211.37
Commercial PaperMuthoot Fincorp-/-0.724000195.36
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.7120000194.11
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.7020000188.98
Certificate of DepositsAU Small Finance-/-0.6820000186.94
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.684000186.98
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.684000186.14
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.6819500000187.09
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.6820000186.02
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-0.684000185.97
Commercial PaperTata Capital-/-0.684000185.56
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-0.684000185.52
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-0.684000185.43
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.6017500164.20
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.6017500163.21
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.6017500163.08
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-0.6017500162.98
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.5215000142.17
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.5215000141.73
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.5215000139.93
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.523000142.19
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.523000142.07
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.523000140.52
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.513000139.08
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.513000138.99
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.5115000139.74
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.5115000139.35
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.432500115.77
Commercial PaperMankind Pharma-/-0.37200099.29
Commercial PaperJSW Energy-/-0.36200098.35
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.36200098.33
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.361000096.75
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.351000094.50
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.35200096.12
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.35200095.80
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.35200094.81
Commercial PaperTata Projects-/-0.35200094.56
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.35200094.51
Commercial PaperJulius Baer Cap.-/-0.35200093.87
Commercial PaperGodrej Housing-/-0.34200093.27
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-0.34200093.26
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.34200093.02
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.34200092.67
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.341000093.18
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-0.341000093.15
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.341000093.11
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.341000093.00
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.341000092.93
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.33950000090.91
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.26150070.15
Commercial PaperSharekhan-/-0.18100049.06
Commercial PaperNuvama Wealth &-/-0.18100048.82
Commercial PaperA Birla Finance-/-0.18100048.05
Commercial PaperBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.17100046.60
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.36098.98
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.23047.26

Key information

Fund House:
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Aug-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
4,92,719.49
Trustee/s:
Mr. Balan Wasudeo, Mr. Chandrashekhar Sathe, Mr. Noshir Dastur, Mr. Arun Palkar, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Nilesh Shah, Mr. Bipin R. Shah, Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Mr. Sukant S. Kelkar, Mr. Gaurang Shah
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jolly Bhatt
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Sushma Mata
Fund Manager/s:
Deepak Agrawal
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Contact Nos:
022 61152100
Fax:
022 67082213
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com

