Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 31-Aug-2023
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7261.61
Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.29
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption/switch out of upto 30% of the initial investment amount (limit) purchased or switched in within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. 1.00% - If units redeemed or switched out are in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.3
4.7
-4.6
-6.63
5.87
-
-
14.41
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|4.77
|290000
|346.42
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.36
|7843500
|244.28
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.14
|1350000
|227.83
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.94
|3100000
|213.52
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|2.45
|4500000
|177.75
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.18
|430000
|158.28
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.11
|976300
|153.29
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|2.10
|1025000
|152.50
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.05
|680000
|148.93
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.01
|4000000
|145.72
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.92
|7067275
|139.27
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|1.75
|731850
|126.78
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|1.68
|3942000
|122.30
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.51
|3388679
|109.57
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|1.48
|3216183
|107.62
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|1.42
|4974100
|102.98
|Equity
|Poonawalla Fin
|Finance
|1.38
|3569198
|100.40
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.38
|4500000
|99.94
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.31
|212540
|95.16
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|1.17
|408639
|84.71
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.13
|1767700
|82.18
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|1.07
|5000000
|78.02
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.07
|99913
|77.57
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.07
|300000
|77.55
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.98
|6008100
|71.25
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.89
|812684
|64.90
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|0.88
|2300000
|63.85
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|0.87
|4000000
|63.52
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.87
|656494
|63.09
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|0.86
|82560000
|62.33
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.86
|581600
|62.19
|Equity
|ICICI Securities
|Capital Markets
|0.77
|696597
|55.86
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|0.77
|1049630
|55.62
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|0.75
|893956
|54.77
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.74
|597691
|54.02
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.71
|695073
|51.47
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.70
|5847440
|51.03
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|0.67
|1800000
|48.70
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.67
|259500
|48.58
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.65
|211595
|47.55
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.65
|89000
|47.20
|Equity
|J & K Bank
|Banks
|0.59
|4540314
|43.04
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.55
|1003950
|39.63
|Equity
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.54
|500000
|38.86
|Equity
|Ashoka Buildcon
|Construction
|0.52
|2185927
|37.63
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|0.49
|634163
|35.60
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.42
|100000
|30.77
|Equity
|Concord Enviro
|Other Utilities
|0.41
|681838
|30.06
|Equity
|Subros
|Auto Components
|0.39
|502012
|28.65
|Equity
|DEE Development
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.37
|1350000
|26.93
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.34
|500000
|24.66
|Equity
|Navneet Educat.
|Printing & Publication
|0.30
|1564612
|21.70
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.25
|2929500
|18.30
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|0.21
|127500
|15.30
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.18
|209550
|13.31
|Equity
|GPT Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|0.18
|1003117
|13.13
|Equity
|VST Till. Tract.
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.17
|36403
|12.37
|Equity
|Barbeque-Nation
|Leisure Services
|0.13
|338092
|9.39
|Equity
|Quadrant Future
|Industrial Products
|0.12
|200509
|8.81
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|0.10
|36000
|7.54
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.09
|168000
|6.20
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.08
|38500
|6.13
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.07
|6375
|5.43
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.06
|13475
|4.69
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.05
|75000
|3.72
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.02
|45000
|1.62
|Equity
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.02
|74200
|1.50
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|0.02
|22627
|1.35
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.01
|60000
|1.06
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.01
|5250
|0.75
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.01
|3250
|0.45
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.01
|3850
|0.40
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.68
|5000
|50.44
|ZCB
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.37
|5000
|27.20
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.35
|2500
|25.15
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.14
|1000
|10.02
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.07
|50
|4.98
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|2.40
|17000000
|174.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|1.74
|12500000
|126.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|1.06
|7500000
|77.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.93
|6650000
|67.95
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.72
|5100000
|52.45
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.35
|2500000
|25.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.35
|2500000
|25.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|0.14
|1000000
|10.21
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak GOLD ETF
|ETF Units
|13.44
|106230000
|976.14
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Silver ETF
|ETF Units
|7.15
|72680000
|519.37
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|Mutual Fund
|0.36
|50086
|26.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.15
|0
|228.62
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.07
|0
|2.28
