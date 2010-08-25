Kotak Multi Asset Allocator FoF Dynamic IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Multi Asset Allocator FoF Dynamic IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 01-Jul-2004
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1566.78
Kotak Multi Asset Allocator FoF Dynamic IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 210.115
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
Kotak Multi Asset Allocator FoF Dynamic IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak Multi Asset Allocator FoF Dynamic IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.41
4.18
-3.39
-4.01
8.11
16.48
24.79
16.02
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Kotak Multi Asset Allocator FoF Dynamic IDCW- Latest Dividends
Kotak Multi Asset Allocator FoF Dynamic IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak GOLD ETF
|ETF Units
|14.33
|31420000
|224.52
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Gilt - Invest Plan - Direct (G)
|Mutual Fund
|12.93
|19261359
|202.57
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Consumption Fund - Regular (G)
|Mutual Fund
|11.29
|146659548
|176.88
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|Mutual Fund
|11.28
|21279938
|176.67
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Nifty Bank ETF
|ETF Units
|7.89
|2190000
|123.55
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Infrastructure & Ecoc. Reform-SP-Dir(G)
|Mutual Fund
|7.21
|18399092
|113.02
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Ishares Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF USD
|Overseas Mutual Fund
|6.78
|10300
|106.28
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Quant Fund - Regular (G)
|Mutual Fund
|5.84
|70592506
|91.50
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak India EQ Contra Fund - Direct (G)
|Mutual Fund
|4.27
|4460689
|66.95
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Manufacture in India Fund (G)
|Mutual Fund
|4.22
|41081682
|66.10
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Technology Fund - Regular (G)
|Mutual Fund
|3.77
|53361991
|59.08
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Nifty IT ETF
|ETF Units
|3.25
|12500000
|50.86
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Transportation & Logistics Fund - Dir (G)
|Mutual Fund
|2.48
|43737562
|38.91
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Nifty Bank
|ETF Units
|2.38
|750000
|37.35
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Mah.Mutual
|ETF Units
|1.92
|1237500
|30.07
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.24
|0
|3.69
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.08
|0
|-1.29
