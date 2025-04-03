Kotak Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 15-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 151.01
Kotak Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.2764
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.2
4.27
-4.34
-10.83
3.79
14.37
-
15.1
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Kotak Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|4.47
|36059
|6.75
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|4.24
|29237
|6.40
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|4.00
|5062
|6.04
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|3.88
|26775
|5.86
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|3.81
|26380
|5.75
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.77
|29903
|5.69
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.74
|35426
|5.64
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|3.67
|12070
|5.54
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.62
|45443
|5.47
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.62
|45563
|5.46
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.58
|34441
|5.40
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.53
|30799
|5.33
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.49
|133494
|5.27
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|3.43
|36227
|5.18
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.36
|45415
|5.07
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|3.32
|16300
|5.01
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.24
|14052
|4.89
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|3.15
|96346
|4.75
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.14
|4676
|4.73
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.10
|27745
|4.68
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|3.10
|7735
|4.68
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.08
|33017
|4.64
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.94
|28162
|4.43
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.92
|16612
|4.41
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.78
|14237
|4.19
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.76
|11321
|4.16
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|2.62
|142342
|3.95
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.54
|4857
|3.83
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.51
|11957
|3.78
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.50
|1425
|3.78
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.09
|0
|0.11
