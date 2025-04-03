Kotak Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 22-May-2024
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Bisen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 100.55
Kotak Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.9214
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.22
4.18
-4.55
-11.27
-
-
-
-0.78
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Kotak Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Nifty 100 Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|4.51
|24216
|4.53
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|4.28
|19634
|4.29
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|4.04
|3399
|4.06
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|3.92
|17981
|3.93
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|3.84
|17717
|3.86
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.80
|20081
|3.82
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.77
|23791
|3.79
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|3.70
|8106
|3.72
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.65
|30517
|3.67
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.65
|30599
|3.67
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.61
|23129
|3.63
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|3.56
|20683
|3.58
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.52
|89650
|3.54
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|3.46
|24329
|3.48
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.39
|30499
|3.40
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|3.35
|10947
|3.36
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.27
|9437
|3.28
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|3.17
|64703
|3.19
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.16
|3140
|3.18
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.13
|18632
|3.14
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|3.13
|5195
|3.14
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.10
|22173
|3.12
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.96
|18913
|2.97
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.95
|11156
|2.96
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.80
|9562
|2.81
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.78
|7603
|2.79
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|2.64
|95592
|2.65
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.56
|3262
|2.57
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.53
|8030
|2.54
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.53
|957
|2.54
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.70
|0
|0.69
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.46
|0
|-1.47
