Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 25-May-2023
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 341.05
Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.217
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.8
3.5
-16.22
-24.45
-10.83
-
-
16.73
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|6.00
|130355
|20.46
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.41
|109313
|18.44
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|5.31
|70070
|18.11
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|5.29
|121263
|18.04
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.29
|113234
|18.04
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|5.07
|109695
|17.27
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.05
|31416
|17.21
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.97
|763188
|16.95
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.72
|11559
|16.10
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|4.54
|29168
|15.47
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|4.22
|201153
|14.40
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.20
|29518
|14.32
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.89
|538890
|13.27
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|3.64
|17767
|12.42
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|3.45
|15984
|11.76
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.35
|24674
|11.43
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.14
|73183
|10.71
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|2.74
|236345
|9.32
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.62
|46840
|8.92
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.16
|57426
|7.37
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|2.13
|409186
|7.26
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.09
|15415
|7.12
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.77
|45714
|6.03
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|1.60
|118141
|5.46
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.52
|17547
|5.17
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.50
|6590
|5.11
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.41
|406196
|4.81
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.24
|58936
|4.21
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.14
|1460
|3.87
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.92
|91131
|3.12
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.35
|0
|1.19
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.73
|0
|-2.45
