Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty 50 Value 20 ETF
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 12-Nov-2015
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 106.57
Kotak Nifty 50 Value 20 ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 141.6817
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Nifty 50 Value 20 ETF- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty 50 Value 20 ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.39
2.31
-8.89
-13.27
2.18
12.07
26.24
16.3
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Kotak Nifty 50 Value 20 ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Nifty 50 Value 20 ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|15.79
|139798
|16.83
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|15.06
|95086
|16.04
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|10.80
|291447
|11.51
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|10.47
|32035
|11.15
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|7.80
|120634
|8.30
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|4.90
|33183
|5.22
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|4.34
|148431
|4.62
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|3.83
|65709
|4.07
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|3.34
|141998
|3.56
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.71
|45567
|2.89
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.58
|3479
|2.74
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|2.57
|121587
|2.73
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.52
|11647
|2.68
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.46
|71099
|2.62
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|2.31
|88763
|2.46
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.00
|19118
|2.13
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.92
|20704
|2.04
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|1.59
|3695
|1.69
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.40
|4063
|1.49
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.35
|60671
|1.43
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.26
|0
|0.24
