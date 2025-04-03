Kotak Nifty AAA Bond Jun 2025 HTM Index Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty AAA Bond Jun 2025 HTM Index Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Mar-2024
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Bisen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 381.42
Kotak Nifty AAA Bond Jun 2025 HTM Index Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.7739
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Nifty AAA Bond Jun 2025 HTM Index Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty AAA Bond Jun 2025 HTM Index Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.27
0.74
1.96
3.77
7.54
-
-
7.6
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Kotak Nifty AAA Bond Jun 2025 HTM Index Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Nifty AAA Bond Jun 2025 HTM Index Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|13.71
|523
|51.97
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|12.93
|490
|49.01
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|12.76
|485
|48.39
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|12.74
|484
|48.29
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|7.11
|270
|26.96
|Corporate Debts
|Titan Company
|-/-
|6.59
|2500
|24.98
|Corporate Debts
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|6.32
|2400
|23.97
|Corporate Debts
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|5.95
|226
|22.57
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|5.48
|209
|20.77
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.40
|167
|16.66
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|2.71
|1030
|10.29
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.32
|50
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|H P C L
|-/-
|1.32
|50
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.53
|20
|2.00
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.52
|20
|1.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.50
|19
|1.90
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.50
|19
|1.89
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|4.35
|0
|16.47
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.26
|0
|0.99
