Kotak Nifty Financial Services Ex Bank Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty Financial Services Ex Bank Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 24-Jul-2023
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 37.68
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Nifty Financial Services Ex Bank Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.673
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Nifty Financial Services Ex Bank Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty Financial Services Ex Bank Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.5
8.49
0.03
-3.58
11.95
-
-
21.03
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Kotak Nifty Financial Services Ex Bank Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Nifty Financial Services Ex Bank Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|18.43
|8140
|6.94
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|7.90
|15905
|2.97
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|6.66
|40645
|2.50
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|5.26
|95417
|1.98
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|5.02
|31084
|1.89
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|4.94
|13014
|1.86
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|4.85
|3941
|1.82
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|4.52
|12150
|1.70
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|4.09
|42283
|1.54
|Equity
|Bajaj Holdings
|Finance
|3.86
|1257
|1.45
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.73
|9604
|1.40
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|3.47
|36272
|1.30
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|3.12
|6947
|1.17
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.83
|2943
|1.06
|Equity
|Sundaram Finance
|Finance
|2.41
|1999
|0.90
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.98
|7492
|0.74
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.96
|1482
|0.73
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|1.94
|8696
|0.72
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.76
|3113
|0.66
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.66
|11340
|0.62
|Equity
|I R F C
|Finance
|1.55
|51893
|0.58
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|1.27
|6447
|0.47
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|1.23
|17184
|0.46
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|1.15
|8734
|0.43
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.91
|22005
|0.34
|Equity
|Aditya Birla Cap
|Finance
|0.86
|20670
|0.32
|Equity
|Manappuram Fin.
|Finance
|0.85
|15941
|0.32
|Equity
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Finance
|0.84
|23377
|0.31
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|0.80
|3468
|0.30
|Equity
|Can Fin Homes
|Finance
|0.38
|2455
|0.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.23
|0
|-0.08
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement