Kotak Nifty G Sec July 2033 Index Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty G Sec July 2033 Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 25-Sep-2023
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Bisen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 19.66
Kotak Nifty G Sec July 2033 Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.5979
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Nifty G Sec July 2033 Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty G Sec July 2033 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.59
2.1
3.38
4.75
10.58
-
-
10.53
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Kotak Nifty G Sec July 2033 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Nifty G Sec July 2033 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|61.38
|1170000
|12.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|35.14
|670000
|6.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.95
|0
|0.38
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.53
|0
|0.29
