Kotak Nifty India Tourism Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty India Tourism Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 02-Sep-2024
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 23.66
Kotak Nifty India Tourism Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.561
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Nifty India Tourism Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty India Tourism Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
3.12
11.56
-4.34
1.49
-
-
-
-4.39
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Kotak Nifty India Tourism Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Nifty India Tourism Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|22.48
|11877
|5.31
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|19.56
|64627
|4.62
|Equity
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|12.93
|440179
|3.05
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|12.40
|46858
|2.93
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|10.50
|37025
|2.48
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|3.79
|28926
|0.89
|Equity
|EIH
|Leisure Services
|3.54
|26237
|0.83
|Equity
|Devyani Intl.
|Leisure Services
|3.44
|49317
|0.81
|Equity
|Lemon Tree Hotel
|Leisure Services
|3.11
|60508
|0.73
|Equity
|Chalet Hotels
|Leisure Services
|2.72
|8729
|0.64
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|2.41
|8332
|0.56
|Equity
|BLS Internat.
|Leisure Services
|2.13
|14855
|0.50
|Equity
|Easy Trip Plann.
|Leisure Services
|1.07
|216422
|0.25
|Equity
|TBO Tek
|Leisure Services
|1.07
|2111
|0.25
|Equity
|V I P Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|1.05
|8177
|0.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.20
|0
|-0.52
