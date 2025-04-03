Kotak NIFTY Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak NIFTY Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 19-Sep-2024
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 75.23
Kotak NIFTY Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.399
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak NIFTY Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak NIFTY Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.09
8.66
-14.87
-
-
-
-
-16.01
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Kotak NIFTY Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak NIFTY Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|5.34
|8666
|4.01
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|5.20
|7374
|3.91
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|5.17
|54317
|3.88
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|5.00
|38424
|3.75
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|4.86
|4968
|3.65
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.84
|2614
|3.64
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|4.50
|23151
|3.38
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.44
|17552
|3.34
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|3.63
|153952
|2.73
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|3.33
|40910
|2.50
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|3.00
|17089
|2.25
|Equity
|Kalyan Jewellers
|Consumer Durables
|2.70
|43996
|2.03
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|2.53
|2452
|1.90
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|2.35
|54767
|1.77
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|2.35
|30832
|1.76
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.23
|6183
|1.68
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.12
|22257
|1.59
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.88
|8473
|1.41
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.86
|3852
|1.39
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|1.62
|5437
|1.22
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.62
|301
|1.21
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.56
|34161
|1.17
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.49
|8291
|1.12
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|1.46
|17529
|1.09
|Equity
|Rail Vikas
|Construction
|1.44
|32611
|1.08
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.43
|36582
|1.07
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|1.43
|37880
|1.07
|Equity
|Lloyds Metals
|Ferrous Metals
|1.36
|10035
|1.02
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.28
|1103
|0.96
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|1.18
|5710
|0.88
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|1.17
|4550
|0.88
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.17
|8320
|0.88
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.06
|3730
|0.79
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.04
|12028
|0.78
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|1.03
|6106
|0.77
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.01
|1614
|0.76
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.99
|661
|0.74
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.98
|8901
|0.73
|Equity
|Indian Renewable
|Finance
|0.92
|44295
|0.69
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|0.90
|4567
|0.67
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.87
|2123
|0.65
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.84
|5637
|0.63
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.83
|20531
|0.62
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.82
|2490
|0.61
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|0.73
|10803
|0.55
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|0.72
|1238
|0.54
|Equity
|Godrej Industrie
|Diversified
|0.61
|4175
|0.45
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|0.59
|1367
|0.44
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|0.54
|24429
|0.40
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.35
|2699
|0.26
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.66
|0
|0.49
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.03
|0
|-0.77
