Kotak NIFTY Midcap 50 Index Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak NIFTY Midcap 50 Index Fund Regular G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 25-Jul-2024
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 43.89
Kotak NIFTY Midcap 50 Index Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.967
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak NIFTY Midcap 50 Index Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Kotak NIFTY Midcap 50 Index Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.44
7.62
-9.6
-11.88
-
-
-
-10.33
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Kotak NIFTY Midcap 50 Index Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak NIFTY Midcap 50 Index Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|4.79
|21489
|2.10
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|4.15
|25456
|1.82
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|3.89
|343158
|1.70
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|3.69
|3052
|1.61
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|3.51
|1104
|1.53
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.19
|9563
|1.39
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.03
|6980
|1.32
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|2.87
|70853
|1.25
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.67
|4198
|1.17
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|2.65
|35938
|1.16
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.43
|3920
|1.06
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.42
|2931
|1.06
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|2.42
|18515
|1.06
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|2.38
|179203
|1.04
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|2.15
|3832
|0.94
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.11
|14633
|0.92
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|2.09
|16222
|0.91
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|2.09
|15258
|0.91
|Equity
|Yes Bank
|Banks
|2.08
|545158
|0.91
|Equity
|Sundaram Finance
|Finance
|2.06
|1990
|0.90
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|2.01
|41422
|0.88
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.99
|6604
|0.87
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.95
|8088
|0.85
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|1.92
|4363
|0.84
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|1.90
|5392
|0.83
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.86
|27777
|0.81
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.75
|7570
|0.76
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|1.72
|5236
|0.75
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|1.68
|3273
|0.73
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|1.65
|8659
|0.72
|Equity
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.64
|103696
|0.72
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.63
|1537
|0.71
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.61
|2348
|0.70
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.56
|1455
|0.68
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.51
|3100
|0.66
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|1.42
|99934
|0.62
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|1.42
|1869
|0.62
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|1.42
|59
|0.62
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|1.40
|21675
|0.61
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|1.29
|750681
|0.56
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.29
|4715
|0.56
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.21
|683
|0.53
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|1.15
|3403
|0.50
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|1.13
|7970
|0.49
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|1.09
|3574
|0.47
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|1.05
|3396
|0.45
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|1.00
|41799
|0.43
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.82
|1968
|0.35
|Equity
|Aditya Birla Cap
|Finance
|0.73
|20582
|0.32
|Equity
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Finance
|0.71
|23277
|0.31
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.18
|0
|-0.07
