Kotak Nifty MNC ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty MNC ETF
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 01-Aug-2022
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 28.51
Kotak Nifty MNC ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 26.4783
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Nifty MNC ETF- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty MNC ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.83
3.9
-9.06
-18.54
-0.13
-
-
12.56
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Kotak Nifty MNC ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Nifty MNC ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|12.28
|2932
|3.50
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|10.52
|13697
|3.00
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|9.37
|12199
|2.67
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|7.99
|57743
|2.27
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|6.47
|4014
|1.84
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|4.88
|3008
|1.39
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|4.53
|10046
|1.29
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|4.40
|4612
|1.25
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|3.90
|4508
|1.11
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.73
|22857
|1.06
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|3.64
|48726
|1.03
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|3.09
|1784
|0.88
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.75
|295
|0.78
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|2.19
|803
|0.62
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.89
|177
|0.53
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|1.75
|2561
|0.49
|Equity
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Products
|1.53
|322
|0.43
|Equity
|Linde India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.49
|716
|0.42
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.47
|2707
|0.42
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.47
|1370
|0.41
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.40
|2434
|0.40
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|1.28
|829
|0.36
|Equity
|Castrol India
|Petroleum Products
|1.23
|16459
|0.35
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.14
|1129
|0.32
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.06
|1222
|0.30
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|1.03
|792
|0.29
|Equity
|Bata India
|Consumer Durables
|0.93
|2173
|0.26
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.89
|75
|0.25
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|0.89
|96
|0.25
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.79
|1573
|0.22
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.01
