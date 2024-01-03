Kotak Nifty Next 50 ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty Next 50 ETF
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 18-Dec-2025
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Kotak Nifty Next 50 ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 68.515
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Nifty Next 50 ETF- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty Next 50 ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.21
-
-
-
-
-
-
-3.22
|Category Avg
2.35
2.77
9.94
19.58
33.01
21.17
16.16
18.36
|Category Best
14.03
62.96
160.81
226.35
304.51
71.83
38.96
256.96
|Category Worst
-2.78
-12.68
-18.4
-15.82
-10.6
6.23
4.92
-23.22
Kotak Nifty Next 50 ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Nifty Next 50 ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
