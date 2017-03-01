Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 29-Oct-2007
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1246.88
Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 639.6066
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: No Exit load.
Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2
14
-3.07
-4.05
-11.84
32.15
39.32
5.4
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Kotak Nifty PSU Bank ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|32.80
|5937521
|408.97
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|15.35
|9712232
|191.39
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|12.58
|17951693
|156.87
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|11.39
|17552873
|142.00
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|9.04
|10060065
|112.77
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|7.54
|1839827
|93.97
|Equity
|Bank of India
|Banks
|4.83
|6326576
|60.20
|Equity
|Bank of Maha
|Banks
|3.05
|8191067
|38.01
|Equity
|I O B
|Banks
|1.25
|3571448
|15.54
|Equity
|Central Bank
|Banks
|1.11
|3135168
|13.78
|Equity
|UCO Bank
|Banks
|0.84
|2876934
|10.46
|Equity
|Pun. & Sind Bank
|Banks
|0.20
|619885
|2.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.08
|0
|0.99
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.06
|0
|-0.63
