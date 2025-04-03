Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 04-Feb-2022
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Bisen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7712.24
Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.0218
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.15% - For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption / switch-out of units after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.43
0.96
2.31
3.81
8.42
6.16
-
6.03
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2027 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|8.00
|60533000
|616.81
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|7.29
|55503200
|562.45
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|6.32
|48021300
|487.04
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|5.22
|39702500
|402.32
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|4.08
|31000000
|314.26
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|3.94
|29972500
|304.17
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|3.92
|29750000
|302.43
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2027
|-/-
|3.86
|29262800
|297.32
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|3.83
|29100000
|295.61
|Govt. Securities
|HARYANA 2027
|-/-
|3.20
|24277800
|246.39
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|3.14
|24062700
|242.16
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|2.97
|23000000
|229.00
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|2.75
|20900000
|211.87
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|2.31
|17521800
|178.09
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|2.24
|17000000
|172.43
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|2.10
|16000000
|162.11
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2027
|-/-
|2.08
|15782600
|160.04
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|2.02
|15500000
|155.95
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|2.00
|15163400
|154.13
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|1.98
|15000000
|152.82
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2027
|-/-
|1.92
|14898700
|148.27
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|1.70
|12893600
|131.38
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2027
|-/-
|1.62
|12495000
|124.69
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|1.53
|11500000
|118.11
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|1.38
|10500000
|106.67
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|1.24
|9500000
|95.94
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2027
|-/-
|1.18
|9000000
|91.18
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|1.13
|8672800
|87.28
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|1.06
|8000000
|81.48
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|1.01
|7684800
|77.98
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2026
|-/-
|1.00
|7700000
|77.32
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|0.99
|7500000
|76.07
|Govt. Securities
|HARYANA 2027
|-/-
|0.86
|6500000
|66.25
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|0.83
|6335600
|63.65
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2027
|-/-
|0.75
|5648200
|57.55
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2027
|-/-
|0.66
|5000000
|50.64
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2027
|-/-
|0.59
|4500000
|45.58
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2027
|-/-
|0.46
|3563000
|35.82
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA 2027
|-/-
|0.46
|3500000
|35.61
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2027
|-/-
|0.46
|3500000
|35.60
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2027
|-/-
|0.46
|3500000
|35.57
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2027
|-/-
|0.45
|3400000
|34.56
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2027
|-/-
|0.39
|3000000
|30.13
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|0.35
|2700000
|27.13
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2027
|-/-
|0.32
|2500000
|24.84
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2027
|-/-
|0.26
|2000000
|20.09
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|0.20
|1500000
|15.07
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|0.20
|1500000
|15.06
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.14
|1043800
|10.49
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2027
|-/-
|0.13
|1000000
|10.18
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|0.13
|1000000
|10.01
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2027
|-/-
|0.09
|700000
|7.10
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|0.09
|700000
|7.09
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2027
|-/-
|0.07
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|TAMILNADU 2026
|-/-
|0.07
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2026
|-/-
|0.07
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA 2026
|-/-
|0.07
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2027
|-/-
|0.07
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|0.03
|200000
|2.03
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|0.00
|10700
|0.10
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2027
|-/-
|2.59
|200
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.22
|0
|95.95
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.11
|0
|85.58
