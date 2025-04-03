Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2032 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2032 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 04-Feb-2022
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Bisen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2919.26
Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2032 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.5941
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.15% - For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption / switch-out of units after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2032 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2032 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.85
2.06
3.28
4.85
10.35
7.85
-
7.61
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2032 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2032 Top 12 Equal Weight Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2032
|-/-
|17.98
|51000000
|524.64
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2032
|-/-
|15.40
|43590900
|449.51
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2032
|-/-
|12.36
|35000000
|360.72
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2032
|-/-
|11.60
|33000500
|338.42
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2032
|-/-
|10.79
|30500000
|314.71
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2032
|-/-
|5.83
|17000000
|170.03
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2032
|-/-
|5.12
|14500000
|149.43
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2032
|-/-
|3.67
|10468900
|107.01
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2032
|-/-
|2.94
|8500000
|85.65
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2032
|-/-
|2.80
|8100000
|81.69
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2032
|-/-
|1.37
|4000000
|40.03
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2032
|-/-
|1.20
|3500000
|35.02
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2032
|-/-
|1.08
|3035000
|31.53
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2032
|-/-
|0.86
|2500000
|25.09
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2032
|-/-
|0.85
|2500000
|24.91
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2032
|-/-
|0.71
|2000000
|20.60
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2031
|-/-
|0.42
|1200000
|12.33
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2032
|-/-
|0.34
|1000000
|9.99
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2032
|-/-
|0.19
|550000
|5.56
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2032
|-/-
|0.19
|550000
|5.53
|Govt. Securities
|West bengal 2032
|-/-
|0.18
|519000
|5.19
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2032
|-/-
|0.17
|500000
|4.99
|Govt. Securities
|Punjab 2032
|-/-
|0.14
|409300
|4.08
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2030
|-/-
|0.13
|390000
|3.81
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2031
|-/-
|0.12
|350000
|3.46
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2031
|-/-
|0.10
|306700
|3.04
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2032
|-/-
|0.10
|300000
|3.00
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2031
|-/-
|0.07
|210000
|2.07
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2032
|-/-
|0.07
|200000
|2.01
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2031
|-/-
|0.07
|200000
|1.98
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2031
|-/-
|0.07
|200000
|1.97
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2031
|-/-
|0.07
|200000
|1.93
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2031
|-/-
|0.06
|181700
|1.77
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2032
|-/-
|0.06
|170700
|1.70
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2031
|-/-
|0.05
|148200
|1.46
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2031
|-/-
|0.04
|130000
|1.26
|Govt. Securities
|ANDHRA PRADESH 2031
|-/-
|0.03
|90000
|0.95
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2031
|-/-
|0.03
|90000
|0.89
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2031
|-/-
|0.01
|30300
|0.30
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2032
|-/-
|0.00
|10900
|0.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.01
|0
|58.58
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.72
|0
|20.89
