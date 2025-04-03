Kotak Nifty SDL Jul 2026 Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty SDL Jul 2026 Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 13-Dec-2022
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Bisen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 105.37
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Nifty SDL Jul 2026 Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.7591
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Nifty SDL Jul 2026 Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty SDL Jul 2026 Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.26
0.8
2.02
3.52
7.88
-
-
7.35
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Kotak Nifty SDL Jul 2026 Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Nifty SDL Jul 2026 Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|24.94
|2600000
|26.32
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2026
|-/-
|19.18
|2000000
|20.24
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|16.80
|1750000
|17.73
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|9.61
|1000000
|10.14
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|6.71
|700000
|7.08
|Govt. Securities
|PUNJAB 2026
|-/-
|6.71
|700000
|7.08
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|3.36
|350000
|3.54
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|2.40
|250000
|2.53
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.92
|200000
|2.03
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|1.92
|200000
|2.02
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|1.83
|190000
|1.93
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|0.72
|75000
|0.76
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.29
|30000
|0.30
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.09
|0
|2.18
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.52
|0
|1.59
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement