Kotak Nifty SDL Jul 2033 Index Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty SDL Jul 2033 Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 03-Feb-2023
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Bisen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 213.74
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Nifty SDL Jul 2033 Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.8543
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Nifty SDL Jul 2033 Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty SDL Jul 2033 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.83
2.69
3.34
5.06
10.75
-
-
8.3
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Kotak Nifty SDL Jul 2033 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Nifty SDL Jul 2033 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2033
|-/-
|15.59
|3500000
|36.23
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2033
|-/-
|11.09
|2500000
|25.77
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2033
|-/-
|8.84
|2000000
|20.55
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2033
|-/-
|6.67
|1500000
|15.51
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2033
|-/-
|6.66
|1500000
|15.48
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2032
|-/-
|6.63
|1500000
|15.41
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2033
|-/-
|5.54
|1250000
|12.88
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2032
|-/-
|4.48
|1000000
|10.40
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2033
|-/-
|4.45
|1000000
|10.33
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2033
|-/-
|4.38
|1000000
|10.17
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2032
|-/-
|4.36
|1000000
|10.13
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2033
|-/-
|4.35
|1000000
|10.10
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2033
|-/-
|3.49
|800000
|8.11
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|2.22
|500000
|5.15
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2032
|-/-
|2.09
|475000
|4.85
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2032
|-/-
|1.56
|350000
|3.62
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.61
|0
|13.04
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.99
|0
|4.59
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement