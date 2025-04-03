Kotak Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Jul 2028 60 40 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Jul 2028 60 40 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 29-Sep-2022
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Bisen
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 586.43
Kotak Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Jul 2028 60 40 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.1612
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.15% - For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption / switch-out of units after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Kotak Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Jul 2028 60 40 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Jul 2028 60 40 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.58
1.33
2.66
4.24
8.85
-
-
8.23
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Kotak Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Jul 2028 60 40 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond Jul 2028 60 40 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|10.86
|6100
|61.09
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|6.27
|3500
|35.26
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.58
|2000
|20.15
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.26
|180
|18.31
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.21
|180
|18.05
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.49
|140
|14.02
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.81
|100
|10.20
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.74
|97
|9.76
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.89
|500
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.89
|500
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.74
|40
|4.15
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.60
|33
|3.39
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.54
|30
|3.06
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.54
|30
|3.04
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.42
|23
|2.34
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.27
|15
|1.53
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2028
|-/-
|16.91
|9203800
|95.18
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU SDL 2028
|-/-
|6.77
|3696000
|38.11
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2028
|-/-
|5.80
|3113000
|32.63
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2028
|-/-
|5.41
|2940000
|30.46
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2028
|-/-
|4.61
|2500000
|25.94
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2028
|-/-
|2.90
|1575000
|16.29
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2028
|-/-
|2.77
|1500000
|15.59
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2028
|-/-
|2.62
|1500000
|14.71
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2028
|-/-
|1.66
|900000
|9.35
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2028
|-/-
|1.50
|820000
|8.44
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2028
|-/-
|1.36
|737500
|7.63
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2028
|-/-
|1.21
|660000
|6.83
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2028
|-/-
|1.12
|600000
|6.28
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2028
|-/-
|1.01
|550000
|5.70
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2027
|-/-
|0.83
|454000
|4.64
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2028
|-/-
|0.65
|353300
|3.67
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2028
|-/-
|0.64
|341000
|3.57
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|0.55
|300000
|3.07
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2028
|-/-
|0.49
|270000
|2.77
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2028
|-/-
|0.09
|50000
|0.51
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.99
|0
|16.86
