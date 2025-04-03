Kotak Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 16-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 99.96
Kotak Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 18.234
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Kotak Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Kotak Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.87
9.73
-13.37
-14.25
5.58
-
-
35.36
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Kotak Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|4.52
|9044
|4.51
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|4.42
|23016
|4.41
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.68
|69786
|3.67
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|3.67
|114216
|3.66
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|3.50
|31574
|3.49
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|3.45
|34494
|3.44
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.42
|26710
|3.41
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|2.87
|13860
|2.87
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.82
|158948
|2.82
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|2.80
|139344
|2.80
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|2.67
|8487
|2.66
|Equity
|Redington
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.37
|105384
|2.36
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.33
|6190
|2.32
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|2.32
|24487
|2.31
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|2.23
|10278
|2.22
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|2.13
|21715
|2.12
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|2.10
|134317
|2.09
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.07
|109215
|2.07
|Equity
|Manappuram Fin.
|Finance
|1.96
|97300
|1.95
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|1.90
|14986
|1.89
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.87
|22497
|1.86
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|1.85
|21169
|1.84
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.83
|24024
|1.83
|Equity
|Castrol India
|Petroleum Products
|1.82
|85769
|1.82
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|1.77
|20142
|1.77
|Equity
|Narayana Hrudaya
|Healthcare Services
|1.74
|12037
|1.73
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|1.74
|2996
|1.73
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|1.73
|9277
|1.72
|Equity
|RBL Bank
|Banks
|1.67
|105538
|1.67
|Equity
|Zee Entertainmen
|Entertainment
|1.53
|163810
|1.52
|Equity
|Atul
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.50
|2823
|1.49
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.50
|20292
|1.49
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|1.46
|111794
|1.46
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|1.43
|17578
|1.42
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|1.39
|51036
|1.38
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.36
|36135
|1.35
|Equity
|NBCC
|Construction
|1.34
|183522
|1.33
|Equity
|HFCL
|Telecom - Services
|1.29
|162586
|1.28
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|1.27
|72386
|1.26
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|1.25
|10095
|1.24
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|1.25
|34513
|1.24
|Equity
|IIFL Finance
|Finance
|1.24
|41037
|1.23
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|1.23
|29020
|1.23
|Equity
|Natco Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.22
|15865
|1.22
|Equity
|Ramkrishna Forg.
|Auto Components
|1.18
|18212
|1.18
|Equity
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.18
|58171
|1.17
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|1.14
|12649
|1.14
|Equity
|Finolex Cables
|Industrial Products
|1.10
|13420
|1.09
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|1.06
|5404
|1.06
|Equity
|Tejas Networks
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|0.98
|13828
|0.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.20
|0
|0.19
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.35
|0
|-0.32
