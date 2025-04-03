Kotak Pioneer Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Pioneer Fund Regular G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 09-Oct-2019
Fund Manager
: Harish Bihani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2438.6
Kotak Pioneer Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 27.087
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemptions / switch outs (including SIP/STP) within 1 year from the date of allotment of units, irrespective of the amount of investment: 1% If units are redeemed or switched out (including SIP/STP) after 1 year from the date of allotment of units, irrespective of the amount of investment: Nil.
Kotak Pioneer Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Kotak Pioneer Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.48
3.31
-11.36
-12.33
5.8
14.67
30.07
20.15
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Kotak Pioneer Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Pioneer Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.09
|4493324
|99.79
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|3.64
|680000
|88.69
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|3.35
|182500
|81.71
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.15
|640000
|76.80
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|2.99
|1810427
|72.95
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|2.99
|61000
|72.86
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|2.61
|771067
|63.68
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.55
|390000
|62.13
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.44
|230000
|59.45
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|2.29
|1071845
|55.84
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|2.18
|314600
|53.19
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|2.15
|170000
|52.31
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|2.12
|514760
|51.74
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.10
|294997
|51.10
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.09
|105000
|50.94
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.09
|149541
|50.90
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.09
|36500
|50.86
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.02
|410000
|49.36
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.98
|475471
|48.33
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.93
|205390
|47.04
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.76
|300000
|42.91
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.72
|60000
|41.95
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.65
|300000
|40.14
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.57
|77500
|38.24
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.54
|256000
|37.46
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|1.49
|115387
|36.24
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.36
|108139
|33.20
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.24
|98500
|30.15
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.23
|34511
|30.06
|Equity
|Minda Corp
|Auto Components
|1.18
|600000
|28.81
|Equity
|Rolex Rings
|Auto Components
|1.18
|202992
|28.71
|Equity
|Medplus Health
|Retailing
|1.15
|393797
|28.14
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|1.11
|807227
|27.01
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.09
|2242483
|26.59
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|1.09
|209645
|26.56
|Equity
|CMS Info Systems
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.06
|564000
|25.82
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|0.98
|73400
|23.84
|Equity
|Brainbees Solut.
|Retailing
|0.91
|587493
|22.12
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|0.90
|89445
|21.99
|Equity
|Vijaya Diagnost.
|Healthcare Services
|0.90
|239560
|21.93
|Equity
|Happy Forgings
|Industrial Products
|0.84
|242277
|20.43
|Equity
|Mahindra Life.
|Realty
|0.78
|600000
|19.01
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|0.75
|7000
|18.40
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.68
|203722
|16.94
|Equity
|Tracxn Technolo.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.28
|1250045
|6.71
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Ishares Nasdaq 100 UCITS ETF USD - for Domestic sc
|Overseas Mutual Fund
|18.29
|43220
|445.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.08
|0
|75.07
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.67
|0
|-15.71
