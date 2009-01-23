iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW M

Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW M

Summary Info

Fund Name

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW M

AMC

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Deepak Agrawal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

12726.31

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  19.0358

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil ( w e f - 23-01-2009)

Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart

Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.39
0.99
2.1
3.94
7.98
6.95
6.02
7.45
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
12-Dec-20220.8080

Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-3.7947500474.13
Corporate DebtsMankind Pharma-/-2.4030000300.11
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.3930000299.40
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.832300229.17
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-1.802250225.53
Corporate DebtsVedanta-/-1.5920000199.39
PTCIndia Universal Trust AL1 - Series AI-/-1.33220166.19
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-1.201500150.23
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.2015000150.13
Floating Rate InstrumentsCiticorp Fin. (I-/-1.2015000149.94
ZCBCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.981000122.73
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.80100099.93
Corporate DebtsGrihum Housing-/-0.801000099.90
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.80100099.71
Corporate DebtsJohn Dere FIN(I)-/-0.80100099.47
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-0.72900090.06
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.60750075.41
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.6075075.10
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.44550054.77
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.40500050.07
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.4050049.93
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.40500049.77
PTCSansar Trust-/-0.23221228.69
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-0.2025024.93
Corporate DebtsSikka Ports-/-0.2025024.70
Corporate DebtsONGC Petro Add.-/-0.1215014.99
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2026-/-1.6320080000203.90
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2025-/-1.2015000000149.60
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2025-/-0.8010000000100.66
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2026-/-0.791000000098.87
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2026-/-0.60750000075.30
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2026-/-0.36450000045.51
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2025-/-0.20250000025.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.19250240024.22
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.18252600022.51
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-3.9550000000494.67
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-3.7950000473.56
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-3.7550000469.62
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-3.7450000468.27
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-3.439000429.07
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-2.6435000330.81
Commercial PaperTorrent Electri-/-1.935000241.11
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.9025000237.32
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.8925000236.88
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.8925000236.88
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.5020000188.27
Commercial PaperPanatone Finvest-/-1.504000187.51
Commercial PaperCredila Fin-/-1.494000186.21
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.4920000186.16
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.4920000185.94
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.4618500000183.25
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.1615000144.59
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.1315000141.18
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.1315000140.99
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.1315000140.82
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.1215000140.72
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.1215000140.38
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.1215000140.35
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.1215000139.77
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.1215000139.70
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-1.1115000139.40
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.771000096.75
Commercial PaperBaha.Chand.Inv.-/-0.77200096.63
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.761000000095.12
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.761000094.49
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.751000093.68
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.751000093.66
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.751000093.64
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.751000093.55
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.751000093.28
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.75950000094.22
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.75200093.74
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.75200093.68
Commercial PaperA Birla Finance-/-0.75200093.39
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.741000093.16
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.741000093.01
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.741000093.00
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.56750069.94
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.56750069.89
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-0.56750069.85
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.38500047.76
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.37100046.77
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.20250024.67
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.170271.20
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.59073.10

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Aug-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
4,92,719.49
Trustee/s:
Mr. Balan Wasudeo, Mr. Chandrashekhar Sathe, Mr. Noshir Dastur, Mr. Arun Palkar, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Nilesh Shah, Mr. Bipin R. Shah, Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Mr. Sukant S. Kelkar, Mr. Gaurang Shah
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jolly Bhatt
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Sushma Mata
Fund Manager/s:
Deepak Agrawal
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Contact Nos:
022 61152100
Fax:
022 67082213
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.