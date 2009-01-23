Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Deepak Agrawal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 12726.31
Invest wise with Expert advice
Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.0358
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil ( w e f - 23-01-2009)
Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.39
0.99
2.1
3.94
7.98
6.95
6.02
7.45
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Kotak Savings Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.79
|47500
|474.13
|Corporate Debts
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|2.40
|30000
|300.11
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.39
|30000
|299.40
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.83
|2300
|229.17
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.80
|2250
|225.53
|Corporate Debts
|Vedanta
|-/-
|1.59
|20000
|199.39
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1 - Series AI
|-/-
|1.33
|220
|166.19
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.20
|1500
|150.23
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.20
|15000
|150.13
|Floating Rate Instruments
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|-/-
|1.20
|15000
|149.94
|ZCB
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.98
|1000
|122.73
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.80
|1000
|99.93
|Corporate Debts
|Grihum Housing
|-/-
|0.80
|10000
|99.90
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.80
|1000
|99.71
|Corporate Debts
|John Dere FIN(I)
|-/-
|0.80
|1000
|99.47
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.72
|9000
|90.06
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.60
|7500
|75.41
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.60
|750
|75.10
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.44
|5500
|54.77
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.40
|5000
|50.07
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.40
|500
|49.93
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.40
|5000
|49.77
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.23
|2212
|28.69
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.20
|250
|24.93
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.20
|250
|24.70
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|0.12
|150
|14.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2026
|-/-
|1.63
|20080000
|203.90
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2025
|-/-
|1.20
|15000000
|149.60
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|0.80
|10000000
|100.66
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.79
|10000000
|98.87
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|0.60
|7500000
|75.30
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.36
|4500000
|45.51
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|0.20
|2500000
|25.17
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.19
|2502400
|24.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.18
|2526000
|22.51
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|3.95
|50000000
|494.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.79
|50000
|473.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|3.75
|50000
|469.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|3.74
|50000
|468.27
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|3.43
|9000
|429.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.64
|35000
|330.81
|Commercial Paper
|Torrent Electri
|-/-
|1.93
|5000
|241.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.90
|25000
|237.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.89
|25000
|236.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.89
|25000
|236.88
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.50
|20000
|188.27
|Commercial Paper
|Panatone Finvest
|-/-
|1.50
|4000
|187.51
|Commercial Paper
|Credila Fin
|-/-
|1.49
|4000
|186.21
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.49
|20000
|186.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.49
|20000
|185.94
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.46
|18500000
|183.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.16
|15000
|144.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.13
|15000
|141.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.13
|15000
|140.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.13
|15000
|140.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.12
|15000
|140.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.12
|15000
|140.38
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.12
|15000
|140.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.12
|15000
|139.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.12
|15000
|139.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.11
|15000
|139.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.77
|10000
|96.75
|Commercial Paper
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.77
|2000
|96.63
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.76
|10000000
|95.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.76
|10000
|94.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.75
|10000
|93.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.75
|10000
|93.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.75
|10000
|93.64
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.75
|10000
|93.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.75
|10000
|93.28
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.75
|9500000
|94.22
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.75
|2000
|93.74
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.75
|2000
|93.68
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.75
|2000
|93.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.74
|10000
|93.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.74
|10000
|93.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.74
|10000
|93.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.56
|7500
|69.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.56
|7500
|69.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|0.56
|7500
|69.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.38
|5000
|47.76
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.37
|1000
|46.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.20
|2500
|24.67
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.17
|0
|271.20
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.59
|0
|73.10
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement