Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Silver
Launch Date
: 13-Mar-2023
Fund Manager
: Jeetu Valechha Sonar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 71.66
Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.1028
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.5% - For redemption / switch-out of units on or before 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption / switch-out of units after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.64
2.31
8.82
5.8
22.44
-
-
14.38
|Category Avg
-2.44
2.43
8.99
5.76
22.32
11.63
-
16.4
|Category Best
-1.86
2.91
9.47
6.45
24.05
12.07
-
25.84
|Category Worst
-2.73
1.99
8.47
5.12
21.08
11.16
-
3.52
Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Silver ETF
|ETF Units
|99.42
|7753699
|71.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.09
|0
|1.49
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.51
|0
|-1.08
